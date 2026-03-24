SENEGAL’S WORLD CUP SHIRT TO NOT FEATURE STAR FOR AFCON TITLE

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Senegal’s 2026 World Cup shirt will not feature a second star to commemorate the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title that the team was controversially stripped of.

Sports manufacturer Puma released its kits for the 2026 tournament on Friday, with Senegal’s shirt featuring just one star to mark the country’s 2021 Afcon victory.

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) explained in a statement that kit production deadlines had prevented a second star being included. The FSF added that new shirts with a second star were “in production” and set to be available in September.

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Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the 2025 Afcon final in January but on Tuesday the Confederation of African Football stated the result of the final had been reversed, with Senegal forfeiting the game and Morocco instead declared champions.

“The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) wishes to clarify the situation following the reactions to the release of the new national team jerseys, which feature a single star,” a statement from the FSF read.

“The FSF informs the public that production of these jerseys began in August 2025 by our kit supplier, Puma, prior to the last Africa Cup of Nations. Following our victory, manufacturing deadlines and industrial constraints prevented us from interrupting this ongoing process.

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“Aware of the Senegalese people’s legitimate attachment to their national symbols, the FSF wishes to reassure all supporters: the new jerseys incorporating the second star are currently in production. They are scheduled to be available starting next September.

“The FSF apologises for any misunderstanding this situation may have caused and thanks the supporters for their continued support, vigilance, and unwavering loyalty to the national team.”

Morocco’s shirt for the World Cup is also produced by Puma and does not feature a star to mark either of the country’s Afcon wins in 1976 or their newly-awarded 2025 title. Morocco’s shirt for Afcon 2025 did also not include a star to commemorate their 1976 win.

Senegal had beaten Morocco 1-0 in the 2025 final thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal. However, Caf said in statement released 57 days after the Afcon final, that its appeal board had declared Senegal to have forfeited the game, with the result recorded as a 3-0 Morocco victory.

The decision centred around an alleged breach of Afcon regulations after Senegal walked off the pitch during the final in protest at a refereeing decision.

The FSF described the verdict as “unfair” and announced it would appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Senegalese government called for an investigation into alleged corruption at African football’s governing body and said it intends to pursue legal action.

Senegal will play France, Norway and an inter-confederation play-off winner in Group I at this summer’s World Cup.

New York Times