Guinea demands Caf return the 1976 Afcon title after Morocco controversy

- Advertisement -

African football is facing a moment of institutional tension. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is now under fresh scrutiny after the Guinea Football Federation officially requested a review of the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), a tournament that ended with Morocco crowned champions.

The trigger for this demand did not come from the past, but from a decision made recently. Caf chose to strip Senegal of the 2025 Afcon title and award it to Morocco, after ruling that the Senegal national team abandoned the pitch during a protest over a refereeing decision. The sanction, applied 58 days after the tournament, dramatically changed the official outcome.

That ruling sparked widespread debate across the continent. The decision raised serious questions about how disciplinary rules have historically been applied in African football. And that is where Guinea’s claim enters the story, arguing that a similar incident occurred nearly half a century ago.

- Advertisement -

To understand the controversy, we must go back to Afcon 1976, a unique edition of the tournament that did not feature a traditional final. Instead, the champion was decided through a four-team final group, which included Morocco, Guinea, Egypt, and Nigeria.

Heading into the final matchday, everything was still on the line. Guinea needed a victory to win the title, while Morocco only required a draw to become champions.

The match began with a dream scenario for Guinea. Chérif Souleymane scored in the 33rd minute, putting Guinea ahead and temporarily on course to lift the continental trophy. However, the match soon became tense when Moroccan players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a refereeing decision.

- Advertisement -

The game eventually resumed, and just when the clock was running out, Ahmed Makrouh equalized in the 86th minute, securing a 1–1 draw that allowed Morocco to finish top of the final group with five points and claim the Afcon title.

For Guinea, that moment is now at the heart of the dispute. The Guinean federation’s position is straightforward. If Caf decided to punish Senegal in 2025 for leaving the field during a match, then — according to their argument — the same principle should be applied to historical cases.

In statements, the federation was emphatic: “Give us back our 1976 Afcon trophy.”

Their argument is built around the idea that disciplinary principles should be applied consistently, regardless of the era in which incidents occurred. From their perspective, the fact that Moroccan players temporarily left the pitch should now be reviewed under the same logic used in the 2025 ruling.

The situation leaves Caf in a complicated position. Accepting Guinea’s request could open what many observers describe as a “Pandora’s box” of historical disputes across African football.

Sports law experts have already noted that several modern disciplinary regulations — including Article 84 of Caf’s rules — did not exist in 1976, which would make retroactively applying them extremely difficult from a legal standpoint.

However, ignoring the request could reinforce growing criticism regarding inconsistency in Caf’s decision-making processes.

For now, Caf has not issued an official response to Guinea’s request. Meanwhile, the debate continues to grow across the African football landscape.

beinsports.com