Shahīd al-Ṣabr (The martyr of patience in sufi spirituality) ʿUsman (RA) Dhū al-Nūrayn Where the generous sultan’s forbearance became his sword against fitna

By Professor Dr Atif Amin Al Hussaini

Complete name and identity

The third caliph’s full name is *عثمان بن عفان بن أبي العاص بن أمية بن عبد شمس بن عبد مناف (Uthman ibn Affan ibn Abi al-As ibn Umayyah ibn Abd Shams ibn Abd Manaf). He belonged to the Banu Umayya clan of the Quraysh tribe in Mecca

Why he is famous

Uthman (RA) is renowned for:

– Compiling the first standardised Qur’anic codex (Muṣḥaf): He ordered the official compilation of the Qur’an into a single book to prevent disputes over recitation, burning unofficial copies to ensure unity.

– Expansion of the Islamic caliphate: His reign saw conquests into Persia, Khorasan, Morocco, and Azerbaijan.

– Generosity: He funded Islamic campaigns (for example, donating 950 camels and gold for the Tabuk expedition) and purchased vital resources like the “Well of Rumah” in Medina for public use.

Special Relationship with Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

– Double son-in-law: He married the Prophet’s daughters, Ruqayyah and after her death, Umm Kulthum, earning him the title *ذو النورين (Dhun-Nurayn, “Possessor of Two Lights”) .

– Early conversion: He was the fourth person to accept Islam, introduced by Abu Bakr (RA) .

– Close Companionship: He narrated 146 hadiths directly from the Prophet and served as his scribe .

Contributions to Islam

– Migration to Abyssinia: He led the first group of Muslims to Abyssinia for refuge, where he preached Islam under the protection of King Negus of Abyssinia (Ethiopia).

– Endurance of persecution: His uncle tortured and imprisoned him for converting, but he refused to recant. His wives divorced him for accepting Islam.

– Financial support: Funded the Muslim army (for example, equipping 70% of troops for Tabuk) and bought a well to provide free water.

– Battle Participation: Fought in all major battles except Badr, where he stayed behind to care for his dying wife (Ruqayyah). The Prophet assured him:

*لَكَ أَجْرُ رَجُلٍ مِمَّنْ شَهِدَ بَدْرًا وَسَهْمُهُ

“You will have the reward and share of booty equal to a Badr participant”.

– Quranic expertise: Memorised the Qur’an and taught it to others.

– Governance: As caliph, he established administrative reforms, centralised governance, and maintained justice.

– Qur’an preservation: Standardised the Qur’anic text (see Surah Bara’ah example below)

Key hadith and Qur’an verses

Hadith on Qur’an compilation

When Surah Baqarah last verses were found only with Khuzaima (RA):

*لَقَدْ جَاءَكُمْ رَسُولٌ مِنْ أَنْفُسِكُمْ عَزِيزٌ عَلَيْهِ مَا عَنِتُّمْ حَرِيصٌ عَلَيْكُمْ بِالْمُؤْمِنِينَ رَءُوفٌ رَحِيمٌ

“There has certainly come to you a Messenger from among yourselves. Grievous to him is what you suffer; [he is] concerned over you and kind and merciful to the believers” (Qur’an 9:128).

Hadith on his character

The Prophet prophesied Uthman’s trials:

*إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ قَدْ جَهَّزَكَ قَمِيصًا فَإِنْ أَرَادُوكَ عَلَى خَلْعِهِ فَلَا تَخْلَعْهُ

“Allah has given you a shirt (caliphate). If they wish to remove it, do not take it off”.

Qur’an on migration

Allah praised migrants like Uthman:

*وَالَّذِينَ هَاجَرُوا فِي اللَّهِ مِنْ بَعْدِ مَا ظُلِمُوا لَنُبَوِّئَنَّهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً

“Those who emigrated for the sake of Allah after being wronged, We will settle them in this world in a good place” (Qur’an 16:41) .

1. Qur’an standardisation

Uthman compiled the first official Qur’anic codex (Muṣḥaf) to resolve regional recitation variations. He ordered copies sent to major cities (Damascus, Kufa, Basra, Mecca) and burned unofficial versions to preserve textual unity. This edition remains in use today.

2. Islamic expansion: His reign saw conquests in Persia (650–651 CE), Khorasan, Morocco, and Azerbaijan, consolidating the caliphate’s reach.

3. Economic reforms: He established centralised administration, introduced Arabic-inscribed coinage, and developed infrastructure like ports and wells.

Double son-in-law: His marriages to Ruqayyah and Umm Kulthum earned him the unique title Dhū al-Nurayn.

– Early Conversion: Fourth male convert to Islam, guided by Abu Bakr (RA).

– Companionship: Narrated 146 ahadith and served as the Prophet’s scribe. The Prophet (PBUH) praised his modesty, saying:

*أَلَا أَسْتَحِي مِنْ رَجُلٍ تَسْتَحِي مِنْهُ الْمَلَائِكَةُ

“Should I not feel shy before a man whom even the angels feel shy before?”.

– Tortured by his uncle for converting but refused to recant.

– Bought the monopolised Well of Rumah and made it freely accessible. The Prophet (PBUH) declared:

*مَنْ يَحْفِرْ بِئْرَ رُومَةَ فَلَهُ الْجَنَّةُ

“Whoever digs the Well of Rumah will enter Paradise”.

– Donated 950 camels, 50 horses, and 1,000 dinars—equipping 70% of the army for the Tabuk Expedition in 630 CE.

– Missed the Battle of Badr to care for dying wife Ruqayyah. The Prophet assured him:

*لَكَ أَجْرُ رَجُلٍ مِمَّنْ شَهِدَ بَدْرًا وَسَهْمُهُ

“You will have the reward of a Badr participant and a share of its spoils” (Bukhari 3699) .

– Funded enlargements of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (Medina) and Al-Masjid al-Haram (Mecca) Mosques using bayt al-mal (public treasury).

– Established Islam’s first navy to secure Mediterranean trade routes.

– Administrative reforms: Centralised governance, created the diwan (state registry), and standardised the Islamic calendar.

Martyrdom and circumstances

– Date of Death: 17 June 656 CE (18 Dhu al-Hijjah 35 AH), aged 80–83.

– Causes of unrest:

– Siege and assassination:

Rebels from Egypt, Kufa, and Basra besieged Uthman’s home for 40 days. Despite having defences, he forbade violence, citing the Prophet’s prediction:

*إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ قَدْ جَهَّزَكَ قَمِيصًا فَإِنْ أَرَادُوكَ عَلَى خَلْعِهِ فَلَا تَخْلَعْهُ

“Allah has given you a shirt (caliphate). If they ask you to remove it, do not remove it” .

He was martyred while reciting the Qur’an (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:137) .

Two key financial donations

1. Well of Rumah: Negotiated to buy half the well for 35,000 dirhams (equivalent to US$1.5M today), allowing free water access on his days. Forced the owner to sell the remainder cheaply, ending water exploitation.

2. Tabuk Expedition:

His donations were so vast that the Prophet (PBUH) declared:

*مَا ضَرَّ عُثْمَانَ مَا عَمِلَ بَعْدَ الْيَوْمِ

*”Nothing Uthman does after today will harm him” .

Ashra Mubashra and prophecies

– Uthman is among the Ashra Mubashara (Ten Promised Paradise). The Prophet (PBUH) confirmed his entry to Jannah .

– His martyrdom was foretold:

*يَا عُثْمَانُ إِنَّهُ لَعَلَّ اللَّهَ يُقَمِّصُكَ قَمِيصًا فَإِنْ أَرَادُوكَ عَلَى خَلْعِهِ فَلَا تَخْلَعْهُ لَهُمْ

*”O Uthman! Allah may grant you leadership, and if they demand you remove it, do not yield”.

Circumstances of the siege

Hazrat Usman ibn Affan’s (RA) handling of the 40-day siege that led to his martyrdom exemplifies his commitment to Islamic principles of non-violence, patience, and preservation of Muslim unity, even at the cost of his own life. Here is a detailed analysis of the circumstances and his response:

1. Circumstances of the siege (656 CE)

– Rebellion origins: Provincial rebels from Egypt, Kufa, and Basra besieged Uthman’s home in Medina, accusing him of nepotism and economic mismanagement. Their core demand was his resignation .

– Duration: The siege lasted 40 days, during which rebels cut off access to food and water. Uthman forbade his supporters (including companions like Ali, Talha, and Zubair) from using force, insisting on dialogue.

– Final ultimatum: Rebels presented a forged letter claiming Uthman ordered executions of dissidents. They demanded he step down or face death.

2. Why Hazrat Usman (RA) refused arrests or prosecutions

– Religious conviction:

Uthman cited a prophecy of Muhammad (PBUH): “Allah has given you a shirt (caliphate). If they ask you to remove it, do not remove it”. He viewed resistance as disobedience to divine will.

– Sanctity of Muslim blood

He declared, “I will not shed the blood of Muslims to protect myself”. This reflected Qur’anic principles (for example, 5:32: “Whoever kills a soul… it is as if he had slain all mankind”) .

– Avoiding civil war:

Uthman believed arresting rebels would ignite nationwide conflict. He prioritised communal harmony over self-preservation, stating, “If my death heals the rift among Muslims, I accept it”.

Martyrdom and its aftermath

– Death: On June 17, 656 CE, rebels broke into his home while he was reciting Qur’an 2:137. He was martyred reading the verse: “Allah suffices as your Guardian…” .

– Legacy of restraint: His refusal to fight, even as rebels harmed supporters, epitomised patience (sabr) under oppression. He stated, “Patience is a virtue when faced with unjust people” .

– Consequences: The assassination triggered the first fitna (Islamic civil war), fracturing Muslim unity for years.

Human rights perspective

Uthman’s restraint aligns with classical Islamic human rights principles:

– Right to life: He upheld the Qur’anic injunction against killing (6:151), extending it even to rebels.

– Accountability to Allah Almighty: As caliph, he believed his authority was divinely granted, making him accountable for every life lost unjustly .

– Mercy over vengeance: He pardoned rebels repeatedly, reflecting Muhammad’s (PBUH) teaching: “Show mercy to those on earth, and the One above will show mercy to you”.

Legacy

Uthman’s death triggered the First fitna (Islamic civil war), yet his contributions — especially Qur’an preservation — remain foundational. His life exemplified piety, generosity, and unwavering commitment to Islamic unity.

Conclusion

Uthman (RA) exemplified piety, generosity, and devotion to Islam. His compilation of the Qur’an remains his timeless legacy, preserving the divine text for future generations. Despite his tragic assassination during a rebellion, his contributions cemented his status among the “Rightly Guided Caliphs”.