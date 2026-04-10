Why we must not mistake a ceasefire for peace

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By Rtd Lt Colonel Samsudeen Sarr

There was, across the world, an almost audible exhale of relief when Donald Trump stepped back from the brink, suspending his threat to unleash a massive military strike against Iran just nineteen minutes before his declared deadline of 8pm on 7th April 2026. For a fleeting moment, humanity found itself pulled back from the precipice of what could have spiralled into a catastrophic and uncontrollable escalation.

That decision, however provisional, deserves recognition for prying open a narrow but vital breathing space for diplomacy. It granted the global economy a brief, fragile reprieve and reminded us that even at the sharpest edge of brinkmanship, restraint can still assert itself.

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But let us not indulge in comforting illusions; this is not peace but a pause.

The two-week suspension of hostilities must not be misread as a return to normalcy. The structural tensions that drove the United States and Iran to the edge of confrontation remain firmly intact, layered with decades of accumulated mistrust and strategic rivalry.

If anything, the present moment is more perilous precisely because it masquerades as stability.

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Negotiations are scheduled to commence on 10th April in Pakistan, marking a notable shift in diplomatic theatre. For the first time, Pakistan will host direct engagement between the parties. The composition of the negotiating teams has also undergone a significant recalibration. Figures once associated with quiet backchannel manoeuvring, such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have receded from prominence. In their place, the United States delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance, while Iran will be represented at the highest legislative level by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. These shifts may signal a change in tone, but they do not necessarily in substance.

Diplomacy without trust is little more than negotiation conducted under the shadow of suspicion. Washington and Tehran approach these talks not as partners in reconciliation, but as adversaries probing one another’s limits.

The United States seeks restraint, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its regional posture. Iran, in turn, seeks recognition, credible security guarantees, and meaningful relief from sustained economic sanctions. Neither side appears inclined to yield on the core issues that define this confrontation.

This is precisely why caution must temper any optimism.

A breakdown in talks, even over a single contentious point, could propel the situation back toward escalation with alarming consequence. And should that occur, the next phase of confrontation may prove far more intense than what was initially threatened.

No serious analysis of this crisis can afford to overlook the position of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel’s strategic objectives, particularly concerning Iran’s nuclear capabilities and expanding regional influence, remain unchanged.

A ceasefire that does not decisively weaken Iran may be perceived in Tel Aviv not as a success, but merely as a delay. This introduces an additional and unpredictable layer of risk. Israel retains both the capability and the demonstrated willingness to act independently, and its strategic calculus may not always align with Washington’s diplomatic objectives.

For African governments, this is a moment that calls for vigilance, not complacency.

The global economy remains tightly interwoven and acutely fragile. Any further disruption in energy flows, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, would reverberate immediately through fuel prices, transportation networks, and food security systems across our continent.

The Gambia, as I cautioned in my previous article, stands particularly exposed.

It is therefore reassuring to observe that the government of President Adama Barrow has begun to take precautionary steps. Reports indicating restrictions on non-essential foreign travel by public officials suggest a growing awareness of the need to conserve resources and prepare for potential economic strain.

Such measures, though modest, reflect a level of foresight that must not only be encouraged but systematically strengthened.

As I have previously emphasised, preparation must not be reactive but deliberate, coordinated, and sustained.

We must therefore resist the temptation to lower our guard. The coming two weeks will be decisive.

This ceasefire may yet hold and gradually evolve into a broader framework of understanding. But it may just as easily fracture under the weight of unresolved grievances, miscalculations, or external pressures.

Should hostilities resume, they are unlikely to do so in the restrained form earlier anticipated. They will return with greater ferocity, wider regional spill over, and deeper economic consequences.

What we are witnessing is not the conclusion of a conflict, but an intermission in a dangerous and unfinished confrontation. The forces that brought the world to the brink remain in motion, the actors still armed and the objectives sharply contested.

For The Gambia, and indeed for Africa as a whole, the lesson is to hope for de-escalation, but prepare, with equal seriousness, for disruption. The storm has not passed. It has merely paused.

Lt Colonel Samsudeen Sarr (Rtd) is a former Commander of The Gambia National Army, diplomat and author.