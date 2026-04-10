US, Israel, and Iran agree to two-week ceasefire, cessation of hostilities: A new dawn for the Middle East

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By Musa Bassadi Jawara

The brutal war in the Gulf has laid bare the stark realities of a region long plagued by authoritarianism, corruption, and inequality. As the world grapples with the aftermath, it’s imperative to envision a new Middle East, one where democracy, justice, and the rule of law reign supreme.

The Shajareh Tayyebeh girls elementary school in Minab, Iran, stands as a haunting reminder of the devastation wrought by conflict. The loss of 175 innocent lives, including over 100 schoolchildren, is a tragedy that demands justice and accountability.

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Mahatma Gandhi said: “The future depends on what you do today.” It’s time for the people of the Middle East to shape their own destiny, free from the shackles of oppressive regimes and corrupt elites. Democracy, with its inherent values of transparency, accountability, and participation, is the beacon of hope.

The current feudal system, where unelected monarchs and their families claim trillions of dollars in hereditary resources, is an anachronism. As Thomas Jefferson aptly put it: “The earth belongs to the living, not to the dead.” It’s time to dispel the myth of divine right and embrace the principles of meritocracy and equality.

The Middle East is rich in resources, but its people have been denied their rightful share of prosperity. Corruption and cronyism have siphoned off billions, enriching a select few while the masses struggle to make ends meet. This must end. The region’s natural wealth must be harnessed to uplift its people, not perpetuate a culture of dependency and oppression.

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Nelson Mandela once said: “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” The people of the Middle East have fallen, but they can rise again. They can build a new Middle East, one where democracy, justice, and human rights are the guiding principles.

The international community has a role to play in this endeavour. It must support the aspirations of the people, not the interests of corrupt regimes. It must champion democracy, transparency, and accountability, and help build institutions that uphold the rule of law.

The path ahead is fraught with challenges, but the alternative is unthinkable. Business as usual will only perpetuate the cycle of violence and instability. It’s time for a new approach, one that prioritises the welfare and rights of the people.

Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen noted: “Democracy is not just about voting; it’s about participation, transparency, and accountability.” The people of the Middle East demand nothing less. They demand a say in their governance, an end to corruption, and a chance to build a better future.

The road to democracy is long and winding, but it’s the only road worth traveling. The people of the Middle East will make mistakes, but they will also learn from them. They will build institutions, strengthen civil society, and forge a new path.

Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi once stated: “The power of the people is greater than the people in power.” The people of the Middle East are awakening, and their collective power will shape the future.

The new Middle East will be built on the principles of justice, equality, and democracy. It will be a region where human rights are respected, and the rule of law prevails. It will be a beacon of hope for the world.

As we look to the future, let’s draw inspiration from the words of Martin Luther King Jr: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” The people of the Middle East are bending that arc, and the world must support them.

The time for change is now. The world must rally behind the people of the Middle East as they strive for a brighter future. Together, we can build a new Middle East, one that is just, equitable, and democratic.

The bombs, missiles, drones, armadas, fighter jets, and B-2 bombers have brought destruction and despair. It’s time for a different approach. A ceasefire is just the beginning. Let’s address the thousands of years old fracas in this volatile region. Let’s use this two-week ceasefire to lay the groundwork for permanent solutions.

As we move forward, let’s prioritise the uplifting of human dignity, democracy, peace, security, and human rights. Let’s work towards a future where conflicts are resolved through dialogue, not violence. A future where the people of the Middle East can live in prosperity, freedom, and dignity.

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu once stated: “Hope is a powerful thing. It gives us the courage to take the first step, even when the path ahead is uncertain.” Let’s take that first step, together, towards a brighter future for the Middle East.

The people of the Middle East deserve a chance to shape their own destiny, free from oppression and tyranny. They deserve a future that is shaped by their own aspirations, not imposed upon them by others. Let’s support them in this endeavour.

The world has witnessed the horrors of war. It’s time to witness the power of peace. Let’s make this ceasefire a turning point in the history of the Middle East. A turning point towards democracy, justice, and human dignity.

As we embark on this journey, let’s remember the words of Vaclav Havel: “The future is not something we enter. The future is something we create.” Let’s create a future that is worthy of the aspirations of the people of the Middle East.

On a personal note, as I wrote in my book Reflections of a Village Life: Stories of Struggle and Triumph, I will continue to write as long as I have the will, strength, and wisdom. It’s time for the world to focus on ending poverty, disease, and destitution. Let’s work towards a future where every person has access to basic necessities and opportunities for growth.

If the Islamabad peace accord is finalised, it could mark a new chapter in the history of the Middle East. Let’s hope that the world will be a better place, and that the people of the region will find peace, prosperity, and dignity.

Musa Bassadi Jawara is an economist and an author. He lives at Bintou’s Point, Lamin Kerewan.