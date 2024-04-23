SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS FOR NATIONAL TEAM COACH TO BE INTERVIEWED TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is gradually getting closer to appointing a new national team coach with interviews for the shortlisted applicants to start tomorrow.

According to sources close to the process, a total of 91 applicants want the job but the list has been trimmed down to about 10, all except one of them, non-Africans.

The interview panelists would be led by the GFF technical and development committee and will include representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as other individuals.

A source confirmed that the only non-African applicant who made it to the shortlist is a Gambian.

The GFF has said a new coach will be appointed before the world cup qualifiers in early June.