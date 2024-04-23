29.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS FOR NATIONAL TEAM COACH TO BE INTERVIEWED TOMORROW

48
- Advertisement -

The Gambia is gradually getting closer to appointing a new national team coach with interviews for the shortlisted applicants to start tomorrow.
According to sources close to the process, a total of 91 applicants want the job but the list has been trimmed down to about 10, all except one of them, non-Africans.
The interview panelists would be led by the GFF technical and development committee and will include representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as other individuals.
A source confirmed that the only non-African applicant who made it to the shortlist is a Gambian.
The GFF has said a new coach will be appointed before the world cup qualifiers in early June.

Previous article
Revisiting and shaping The Gambia – Senegal relations
Next article
Minteh won’t forget his first major medal in bizarre cup final appearance
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions