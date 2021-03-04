SINS OF THE MASTERS ll

These cumulative atrocities went unpunished
And they persisted without atonement
Now we co-exist cheek by jowl with the masters
Telling us to let bygones be bygones
To forget the pain and the marks on our backs
To overlook our centenarian eunuchs
Who could not procreate this generation
To turn a blind eye to the irreparable damages incurred
When to them, even a slap should be redressed
How about the damages they caused Africa?
The decades of shipping our able-bodied souls
Decades of rapine, looting and killings
They have broken our willpower; the youths
Leaving a pool of blood in their wakes
Not only that; millions of widows and orphans
We still cannot recover cuz of the destruction
That’s why we call for compensation
Otherwise all ties sever; even miscegenation