21 C
City of Banjul
Friday, March 5, 2021
type here...
Daily Poem

SINS OF THE MASTERS ll

5
talib
- Advertisement -
image 5

These cumulative atrocities went unpunished

And they persisted without atonement

- Advertisement -

Now we co-exist cheek by jowl with the masters

Telling us to let bygones be bygones

To forget the pain and the marks on our backs

To overlook our centenarian eunuchs

Who could not procreate this generation

To turn a blind eye to the irreparable damages incurred

When to them, even a slap should be redressed

How about the damages they caused Africa?

The decades of shipping our able-bodied souls

Decades of rapine, looting and killings

They have broken our willpower; the youths

Leaving a pool of blood in their wakes

Not only that; millions of widows and orphans

We still cannot recover cuz of the destruction

That’s why we call for compensation

Otherwise all ties sever; even miscegenation

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Jammeh sanctioned migrants’ killing’
Next articleBeware of popular thinking
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Daily Poem

My new graduates

By Baba Sawo Conferred on you is a label Much of which stands whilst able Coming this far, indeed a struggle You muffled, mumbled and kept within rubbles Walk tall...
Read more
Daily Poem

The world becomes an irony

By Omar Sarr Two great powers The night and the day Fighting an endless battle To rule the earth and space The birth of the sun Is the weapon of...
Read more
Daily Poem

The perilous journey

By Ousman Drammeh Oh, Mauritanian Sea Have you turned to become a red sea? Why should you drink The blood of adolescents Who had never stolen? Even a saliva of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

barroww

STAKEHOLDERS DEMAND TO MEET BARROW OVER DRAFT

By Omar Bah Representatives from political parties, civil society and religious organisations have unanimously agreed on a resolution to task President Adama Barrow to immediately...
sidia jatta

Anti-Corruption bill to return soon

igp 1

Police to withdraw security from foreign diplomats unless…

Standard place hold 1

Who are now the truth tellers and liars at the TRRC, our security personnel or...

barrow

Barrow commissions D50M printing machine at GPPC

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions