SIS DG Sowe says Gambia not immune to terrorism financing

By Olimatou Coker

The Director General of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) Ousman Sowe has said The Gambia needs situational awareness to be aware and understand that the threat of terrorism is the most recognised threat worldwide, meaning no country is immune.

DG Sow made these remarks recently during a five –day capacity building workshop on countering the financing of territorism (CFT) in The Gambia held at the International Conference Centre.

This workshop was organised by Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa in collaboration with national stakeholders and forms of Component 6 of the Ecowas Counterterrorism Action Plan 2020-2024, which aims to strengthen Member States’ capacities in detecting, preventing, and combating the financing of terrorism.

According to the Gambia Chief of Intelligence terrorism cannot strive without funding and when the source of its funding is cut off, the life blood is cut off. “You may cut the snake, but it is still dangerous without the cutting of its head. So therefore all hands on deck in the fighting against terrorism and terrorist financing”, DG Sowe told the gathering.

He described the event as not just a training but a mission.

Sowe encouraged participants to take full advantage of the workshop, ask questions, challenge ideas and contribute their expertise.

Alagie Darboe, the Director of The Gambia Financial Intelligence unit (FIU), said the workshop reflects their shared vision of a secure and transparent financial system that is resistant to abuse by terrorists and other criminal elements.