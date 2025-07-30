Six decades of diplomatic relations: The Gambia and the United States

- Advertisement -

By Saikou Ceesay

For sixty years, the United States and The Gambia have nurtured a dynamic partnership rooted in shared history, mutual respect, and vibrant people-to-people connections.

On August 9, 2025, we commemorate the 60th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations, established when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent Ambassador Mercer Cook to present his credentials to President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara in Banjul. Yet, the bonds between these nations stretch back centuries.

Well before the two governments established formal diplomatic relations, the people–to-people exchanges have been going on since 18th century. This was when American merchants from the US states like Philadelphia, South and North Carolina amongst others would brave the high seas and sail to James Island (Kunta Kinteh Island) to trade with the people of Nuimi.

In the run-up to World War II, Banjul was used as an air stop for the US Army Air Corps and a port of call for Allied naval convoys. Gambian soldiers and American troops fought side- by-side in the First and Second World Wars. These were under the Allied Forces and later in South East Asia in Philippine in Burma (Myanmar) after the United States entered the Second World War following the surprising Pearl Harbor attack by Japanese forces. During these wars, a number of Gambian soldiers died and others suffered serious injuries.

The United States has for so long been supportive to the African continent’s desire for self-determination and economic growth and this was why in 1960, President John F Kennedy made it as a campaign promise to build capacity in newly independent African nations. He rolled out a policy by air lifting students from African countries to study in the United States. President Kennedy and the people of the United States have always been sympathetic to the cause of Africans for self-determination and economic development. His approach to empower the youth from newly independent nations inspired other African youth to travel to the United States through ships to study. In 1950, first Gambians started arriving at American Ports to study, the likes of the late Professor Sulayman Nyang in 1962, the late Suwaibou Conateh in 1964 and Dr Lamin Sanneh of Harvard University in 1963 among many others. And upon completing their studies, a number of them returned while some stayed in the US but still very much supported the cause of self-determination and economic development on the continent of Africa which was President Kennedy’s campaign promise in 1960.

These developments culminated in the rise of Civil Rights Movement in America which inspired educated young Gambians to actively take part in liberation struggles in Banjul. Before not too long, we had Gambians with the influence of Gambians in the United States established Black Panters Movement to amplify calls for self-rule and economic development.

In 1969, a notable American Stokely Carmichael (Kwame Ture), a Pan-Africanist and civil rights activist, visited The Gambia along with his wife, Miriam Makeba during which he spoke on the importance of African unity and the need for self-determination and economic development.

The release of the film Roots in 1977 in the United States was a game changer for The Gambia as the West African nation became the talking point of many in North America. Word got to the Jawara administration about the popularity of The Gambia in North America and the administration was smart and strategic enough to send a cultural delegation to Washington DC led by the late Dr Lenrie Peters.

They toured the entire United States and met with senior officials of the US administration at the time and also some leaders in the African American community. On their return to Banjul, the delegation submitted a report to the Secretary General Eric Christenson at the Office of the President. The delegation in their report recommended the establishment of a diplomatic mission in Washington DC to manage relations between the two friendly countries whose peoples shared family and historical connections.

It is obvious that Alex Haley’s book Roots strengthened the social ties between The Gambia and the United States because Alex Haley visited The Gambia in 1967 to do research until the book came in 1977 and that really helped to promote the United States – Gambia relations at social level.

In February 1979, the Jawara administration sent Hassum Ceesay (not the historian) to the Foreign Service as Counsellor-in-Charge to open the diplomatic mission in Washington DC and a month later, in New York the Permanent Mission was opened. The administration sent Ousman Sallah as Ambassador in Washington DC with the added portfolio of Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Sallah studied in the US before returning to The Gambia to serve as a foreign service officer at the then Ministry of External Affairs (now renamed Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad). It was a small presence, with Ceesay as Counsellor and Galandou Goree-Ndiaye as Mission Secretary. According to Sir Dawda in his book Kairaba “that was all we needed at the time.”

May 10, 1979 Ambassador Ousman Sallah presented credentials to President Jimmy Carter at the White House marking the beginning of Sallah’s career as a diplomat in Washington, a country considered as the pinnacle of diplomatic posting owing to the various international interactions that take place there. Since the Embassy opened, twelve (12) Ambassadors have served in Washington DC including the current Ambassador HE Momodou Lamin Bah.

From 1965 to date, successive governments in The Gambia have worked with the United States in efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, governance, significant economic reforms, accounts for financial crimes, security assistance, human rights promotion and protection with focus on economic growth. The Gambia and the United States continue to work together for the deployment of Peace Corps volunteers to The Gambia. At least 140 volunteers would serve for two years after three months of training in The Gambia. These volunteers work in the areas of environment, agriculture, public health and education in rural communities.

Some major highlights in The Gambia-United States relations

As one of the key supporters of The Gambia’s cause for independence, the United States government sent a personal representative of President Lyndon B Johnson with the rank of Special Ambassador to grace The Gambia’s independence celebrations in Banjul in Feb 1965. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs G Mennen Williams represented the President, government and the people of the United States at the ceremonies which really was a major turning point at the beginning of the diplomatic ties.

The coming of Alex Haley to The Gambia in 1967 to trace his family line in Juffureh and to do research on his book – Roots and the subsequent release of the film became a blockbuster that the name The Gambia and some of its traditions and culture particularly the Mandinka culture and tradition became household words in the United States.

The role the Gambian intellectuals and students played in forging the United States – Gambia ties was significant. As early as 1959, the first Gambian students were enrolled in American universities and some of them, like Ousman Sallah, later became Ambassador and a key player in The Gambia-United States ties. Swaebou Conateh, a veteran journalist, also served as Director of Press Office of the President under the Jawara administration. Conateh was the publisher of the defunct News & Report Magazine. Professor Sulayman Nyang served as the Head of African Department University of Howard. Professor Lamin Sanneh studied at the University of Harvard. So, all these intellectuals and many others became change agents in fostering The Gambia-United States relations.

The visit to The Gambia of Lillian Gordy Carter, the mother of US President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to inspect drought-stricken countries in West Africa, elevated the ties. Having the mother of a sitting US President in The Gambia staying for eight days was instrumental. During her trip, she visited Kunta Kinteh Island, went to the Stone Circles, watched a wrestling contest in Brikama and also visited the farms of popular traditional leader Sanjally Bojang because her son, President Carter, who was a peanut farmer before his ascension to the Presidency, had word that Sanjally Bojang was hugely into peanut farming. She had a walk at the beautiful sandy beach in Fajara before finally returning to Washington DC.

On her return to Washington DC, Lillian Gordy Carter shared her experiences with President Carter and this inspired him to extend an invitation to Sanjally Bojang to come to the United States to visit his farms. All these major highlights added up to encourage authorities in Banjul to open diplomatic representation in Washington DC in 1979 coupled with the political will on the part of leaders in Banjul. President Sir Dawda met President Reagan at least four (4) instances at the White House, according to the Office of the Historian of the US Department of State.

It is also worth noting that President George Bush Junior visited The Gambia in 1990 with his wife Laura Bush representing his father President George Bush Senior who was invited by President Jawara to attend celebrations of 25 years of independence. This was in February 1990 and he stayed for five (5) days as a guest of the Gambian people. He visited the National Museum and attended a book exhibition. President Jawara made official visits to Washington DC during the time of President Reagan and President George Bush Senior.

During the Second Republic, relations between the United States and The Gambia became frosty. This was as a result of military dictatorship coupled with severe human rights violations that took place for 22 years. Notwithstanding, because of the cultural and social linkages between the two countries, the former President Yahya Jammeh was not able to destroy relations completely between the United States and The Gambia however much he tried because the people-to-people diplomacy was there all the time. President Jammeh was hosted by President Obama at the White House as he met all the African Presidents in 2014.

The advent of the democratic administration of His Excellency President Adama Barrow in 2017 restored relations, confidence and renewed hopes for brighter prospect in the relations between the friendly countries. Several senior United States officials in recent years visited The Gambia and in 2022 His Excellency President Adama Barrow met with the President of the United States of America, Joseph R Biden. President Barrow in 2023 was part of a panelist during the summit for democracy organised by the government of the United States of America.

As we celebrate sixty years of diplomatic relations between The Gambia and the United States, we reflect on a partnership forged through centuries of trade, shared sacrifices in global conflicts, and enduring cultural and economic ties.

This milestone is a testament to the resilience and mutual respect that define this friendship, from the historic exchanges on James Island to the collaborative efforts of today. Looking forward, both nations are poised to deepen their cooperation, fostering peace, prosperity, and shared values for generations to come, as we continue to build on this remarkable legacy of connection and collaboration.

This commentary was culled from the personal Facebook account of Saikou Ceesay, a Gambian diplomat at the Embassy in Washington DC.