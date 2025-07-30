EFSCRJ condemns Ministers Sillah and Sabally for promoting corruption

- Advertisement -

EFSCRJ hereby condemns the ministers for Infrastructure and Agriculture Ebrima Sillah and Dr. Demba Sabally for their attacks on GALA and anti corruption protesters. Over the weekend, Mr. Sillah described the GALA protest on July 22 as an attempt to destabilise the country and vowed to mobilise NPP supporters to stage a counter protest.

Sillah was strongly supported by his fellow minister, Demba Sabally who is also the NPP’s deputy party leader. He described protesters as hooligans and pseudo activists! Their intention to lead an NPP counter protest tantamount to the promotion and protection of corruption which has now become a national security issue.

We are highly concerned that the Barrow-led NPP Government is not only failing to tackle corruption as required by law but this Government actively enables corruption which is also rewarded. Not only has Pres Barrow said corruption is as old as mankind but also states that audit reports were opinions. Thus, the pro-corruption comments from these two ministers are a reflection of the position of this Government on the matter.

- Advertisement -

Consequently, we have noticed with displeasure how official corruption inquiries and reports with clear recommendations are being ignored by this administration. Audit reports, parliamentary reports and presidential inquiry as well as police investigation reports have all landed on deaf ear. It is because of the failure of the President in acting on these reports and recommendations that corruption has become widespread, entrenched, and encouraged across the Government.

In light of the foregoing, EFSCRJ hereby calls on the President to demand these two ministers – Ebrima Sillah and Demba Sabally – to withdraw their pro-corruption statements and position themselves on the path of the rule of law and democracy. We urge the President to take urgent actions on the GALA petitions as well as all other corruption investigation reports to ensure accountability immediately without ill-will or affection, fear or favour.

EFSCRJ calls on all citizens, CSOs, political parties and all stakeholders to condemn ministers Ebrima Sillah and Demba Sabally for their undemocratic statements that threaten good governance and accountability in our country.

- Advertisement -

2025 – The Year of Transparency and Accountability