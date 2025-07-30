After the revelations at Local Governments…

- Advertisement -

The ongoing sittings of the Commission of Inquiry into Local Government Councils have laid bare a troubling picture of widespread maladministration, abuse of office, and questionable financial dealings across several councils.

From inflated contracts and ghost workers to blatant disregard for procurement rules and poor record-keeping, the revelations have exposed not just individual failings but a deeply rooted culture of impunity and systemic dysfunction.

For too long, local governments—meant to be the closest and most responsive layer of governance—have operated with little transparency and even less accountability. The effect has been devastating.

Communities have been denied development, workers have been demoralised, and public trust has been eroded. While the commission has done well to bring these issues to light, the critical question now is: what next?

First, there must be consequences. If the government is serious about fighting corruption, then those found culpable—whether council chairpersons, CEOs, finance directors, or contractors—must be prosecuted. The commission’s findings must not gather dust in the shelves of the Ministry of Justice. They must lead to real, visible action. Otherwise, future commissions will be seen as mere political theatre.

Second, there needs to be urgent reform in the management of local governments. Financial controls must be strengthened, with regular audits and oversight mechanisms that are truly independent. Recruitment should be based on merit and guided by standardised procedures. Training for council officials should emphasise ethics, transparency, and proper financial management.

Third, decentralisation must not be a slogan. Councils should be empowered—but that empowerment must be matched by strong monitoring. The Local Government should be revitalised and given the teeth to supervise and discipline staff effectively.

Finally, citizens must be engaged. Councils exist to serve communities, and communities must play an active role in holding them accountable. Civil society groups, the media, and community watchdogs should be encouraged and protected in this role.

The rot exposed by the commission is painful, but it also presents a moment of reckoning—and opportunity. If we seize it with courage and sincerity, we can begin to rebuild our local governance from the ground up. The era of business as usual must come to an end. The people deserve better.