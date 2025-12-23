SJAG TO LAUNCH WELFARE AND SOLIDARITY COMMITTEE TODAY

- Advertisement -

The leadership of the Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) will this morning officially launch the Welfare and Solidarity Committee of the association at Sea View Hotel.

According to the SJAG, this landmark initiative marks a pivotal step in strengthening the association’s internal support systems and honoring its enduring legacy.

Established on the core principle that member well-being is the foundation of a vibrant and resilient sports media industry, the setting up of the committee underscores SJAG’s commitment to fostering unity, providing essential support during times of need, and preserving the rich heritage of Gambian sports journalism.

The committee will be inaugurated with a team of esteemed professionals, each selected for their dedication, integrity, and service to the fraternity. The appointed members are:

Chairman: Tijan Massaneh Ceesay

Members:

Bakary B. Baldeh

Pa Lamin Fatty

John Bass

Sara Camara

Binta Jarju

Saikou Sanneh

The committee’s mandate is built on three core pillars:

1. Member Welfare: Developing and implementing frameworks to support SJAG members facing personal hardships, including illness or bereavement.

2. Solidarity Initiatives: Organising programmess that enhance professional synergy and strengthen camaraderie among sports journalists.

3. Remembrance and Legacy: Institutionalising an official SJAG Remembrance Day to annually honor and celebrate the contributions of departed colleagues.

This morning ‘s launching formalises SJAG’s proactive strategy to ensure no member feels unsupported, creating a transformative structure for empathy and practical assistance within the association.

The SJAG Executive Committee expresses full confidence in the newly constituted team and anticipates the committee’s positive impact on the entire SJAG family following its inauguration.