SK East gives posthumousaward to OJ

Serekunda East Sports Development Organisation Sesdo on Sunday conferred a posthumous award to the late founding father of the zone, Omar Amadou Jallow OJ. Mr Jallow, the first Member of Parliament for the area passed away last month. He was credited for setting up the area as a sports zone soon after his election in 1977.

Sesdo executive members paid tribute to OJ for his unrivaled remarkable work for sports in the zone which is the most successful sports zone in the country. They presented his family with the prestigious Special Service Award.

In response, the family of the late respected politician welcomes the award and surprised the committee members with support for the Super Cup, and a pledge to keep and maintain OJ’s legacy for generations to come.