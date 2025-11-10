Sonko calls for dissolution of Macky’s party

- Advertisement -

Senegalese prime minister and head of the ruling Pastef has demanded the outright dissolution of the Alliance for the Republic (APR), the party of former president Macky Sall.

Addressing one of the biggest political gatherings ever in Senegal at the Léopold Sédar Senghor Stadium in Dakar on Saturday, Ousmane Sonko justified this radical demand by citing “the magnitude of the hidden debt that this party has left as a legacy to Senegal,” asserting that this situation jeopardises the national economy.

Addressing the issue of hidden debt, Sonko described the situation as unprecedented, accusing the former regime of Macky Sall and his APR of being responsible. Going further, Ousmane Sonko asserted that a decree should be adopted to dissolve the APR, calling the former president’s party a “criminal party” which, according to him, “no longer has a place in this country”.

He called for the imprisonment of “all those who deny the existence of this debt”.

He denounced what he considered the main governance problem in Senegal: the embezzlement of public funds.

“Previous regimes accustomed us to this. Now, it must stop,” he declared to his supporters.

Sonko structured his speech around three main themes: the state, politics, and his party.