Gambia Navy intercepts boat carrying 180 migrants

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Navy intercepted a canoe carrying 180 migrants bound for Spain in the early hours of Saturday, near Dog Island during routine patrols in Gambian waters. According to reports, the group comprised 163 Gambians, 15 Senegalese, and two Guineans.

Upon disembarkation, several migrants received immediate medical attention from the GAF Medical Team at the Naval Command. All individuals were subsequently processed through a thorough screening procedure before being released to the appropriate authorities.

In a related development, the navy said it also disrupted the activities of would-be migrants on the night of 5th November during an operation around Denton Bridge, preventing another attempted irregular departure.

- Advertisement -

“These actions underscore The Gambia Navy’s continued commitment to safeguarding national waters and mitigating irregular migration,” a statement from the Gambia Armed Forces concluded.