Gambian-Turkish energy company signs 10MW solar agreement in Guinea Bissau

AIC Green Energy Ltd, a Gambian-Turkish renewable energy company based in The Gambia, has signed a memorandum with the Ministry of Energy of Guinea-Bissau to develop a 10MW solar power plant in Guinea Bissau.

The agreement was signed between Dr Fidelis Forbs, Minister of Energy of Guinea-Bissau, and the two directors of AIC-Green Energy Dennis Elverir and Peter Weissferdt, the legal representative’s of AIC. Mr Weissferdt is the company’s head of engineering, and has more than 45 years of international engineering experience in renewable power projects.

This is the second official mission of AIC Green Energy to Guinea-Bissau. This new partnership shows the growing contribution of The Gambia in the West African renewable energy sector. The project will support Guinea-Bissau’s energy transition to clean power and strengthen cooperation within Ecowas.

AIC Green Energy stated that this agreement is not just a business step, but a national representation milestone.

“It shows that Gambian-based companies can lead clean energy development beyond borders, secure large energy agreements, and expand The Gambia’s role in Africa’s clean energy future,” a spokesman for the company asserted.

Mr Elverir thanked the government of Guinea-Bissau and confirmed the company’s commitment to create opportunities for Gambians in international project execution.

“This partnership will not only deliver solar energy, but also open doors for Gambian engineers, technicians, and young professionals to work in Guinea-Bissau,” he said.

This 10MW MoU is part of AIC Green Energy’s wider expansion plan in West Africa, including The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, and other markets.

Development work with the Ministry of Energy of Guinea-Bissau will start immediately. AIC Green Energy also confirmed that Gambian professionals will take part in the project directly onsite, helping to share Gambian expertise across borders.