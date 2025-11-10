Republic’s Darboe wins 2nd place at African Investigative Journalist award

- Advertisement -

Gambian investigative journalist Mustapha Darboe, the editor-in-chief of The Republic, emerged runner-up in the 2025 African Investigate Journalist of the Year Award held in South Africa.

Darboe, a multiple award-winning journalist, was recognised for his explosive exposé on the assets of former president Jammeh. His gripping article title: “The Assets of Former Gambian Dictator Go For a Song” highlighted alleged questionable decisions, conflict of interest and non-transparent method of the sales of land, vehicles and other items seized by the state on the recommendation of the Janneh Commission of inquiry. The publication triggered explosive reactions from Gambians fueling a youth-led protest which forced the authorities to set up a parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

The African Investigative Journalism Award is held annually to recognise and celebrate excellence in investigative journalism on the continent. The award is part of the African Investigative Journalism Conference, hosted by the Wits Centre for Journalism.

In a short address following the presentation of the award, Darboe congratulated the staff of The Republic and collaborators for their contribution to the medium and to the success of the article. He said The Republic will continue to produce high quality work and publish more revelations.

Darboe finished behind South African investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg who uncovered illicit gold trade in the South African financial sector.

Third place runners-up were Ghanaian journalists Seth Bokpe and Edmund Agyemang Boateng.

Convener of judges Gwen Lister praised the high quality of entries this year adding that they reflected not just strong resilience on the part of African journalists, but also showed the emergence of promising newcomers on the horizon of investigative journalism.” The great value of investigative journalism is that it uncovers malfeasance and holds the culprits to account through incontestable, hard facts, she added.