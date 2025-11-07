GAMBIA AT THE ISLAMIC GAMES

- Advertisement -

The minister of youths and sport Bakary Y. Badjie accompanied by officials, the president of GNOC Bai Dodou Jallow and secretary general Yoro Njie arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday ahead of the opening ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games slated for today November 7.

The Gambian delegation was received by Islamic Solidarity Sports Association – ISSA Secretary General Nasser Majali.

The minister and team were accorded a special tour around the Athlete Village to see the state of the art facilities. Meanwhile the first batch of the athletes too arrived at the venue yesterday night.The Gambia will compete in several sports including judo which starts immediately after the opening ceremony.