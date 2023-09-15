Speaker Jatta condemns killing of police officers

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has condemned the killing of two police officers on Tuesday and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the diseased officers.

In a statement obtained by The Standard, Speaker Jatta said: “I, on behalf of both sides of the National Assembly, condemn, in the strongest terms, the tragic shooting that resulted in the loss of two brave members of the Gambia Police Force, PC Pateh Jallow and PC Sang J Gomez, and the serious injury to WPC Ancy Jawo. This act of violence is deeply disturbing and entirely unacceptable. Such acts do not only endanger the lives of those who protect and serve our country but also undermine the peace and security of our nation.”

The Speaker said while the Gambia Police Force is commended for the swift arrest of the primary suspect, a thorough investigation should be conducted to bring the perpetrator(s) and any accomplice(s) to justice and to prevent such incidents from happening in “our country in the future”. Jatta urged the public to stand united with the police force in our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. “Our thoughts and prayers are also with WPC Ancy Jawo, who is currently under medical care. We pray for her swift and full recovery during this challenging time. Her courage and dedication to duty is commendable. May the souls of our fallen heroes’ rest in eternal peace,” Speaker Jatta concluded.