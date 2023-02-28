Speaker Jatta leads delegation to Kenya

A Gambian delegation, led by National Assembly Speaker, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, minority leader Alhagie Darboe, and Clerk Momodou Sise, has arrived in Kenya for a week-long study tour of the East African country’s parliament.

The delegation aims to learn from the Kenyan bicameral parliament’s legislative and administrative processes.

On their first day, the delegation received an overview of the history of the parliamentary service commission, its establishment, and its mandate from the deputy clerk of the senate, Mohammed Ali.

They were also taken through the parliamentary service Act, the role of parliamentary joint services in facilitating the two houses, and an overview of catering fund, car loan and mortgage facilities.

The objective of the study tour is to strengthen the National Assembly as a critical institution of governance by learning from the mechanisms, approaches, and processes of the parliament of Kenya, with a particular focus on oversight and government accountability.

During their visit, the delegation will also pay a courtesy call to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and his National Assembly counterpart Moses Wetang’ula. They will also attend training sessions facilitated by senior members of key directorates of the Kenyan parliament. Senate majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot and his National Assembly counterpart leader Kimani Ichungwa will provide training on parliament, governance, and development.

Other key facilitators who will address the delegation include National Assembly deputy clerk Ms Serah Kioko, director litigation and compliance Mr Anthony Njoroge, director-general of parliamentary joint services Mr Clement Nyandiere, acting director PSC secretariat Ms Noor Ghalgan, and executive director centre for parliamentary studies and training professor Nyokabi Kamau.

The delegation comprises Alhagie Mbow, Maimuna Ceesay, Gibairu Janneh, director of communication, ICT & Press, Ms Sally Secka, principal accountant, Ms Jestina Greywoode, principal administration officer in the office of the Speaker, and Ousman Jatta, personal assistant to the Speaker.