Jarju wins Man of the Match against Generationfoot

Gambian Lamin Jarju was adjudged man of the match on Saturday as Casa Sports defeated Generationfoot by a goal to nil in the Senegalese Ligue 1.

Abdou Seydi’s direct freekick in the 26th minute sent CasaSports to the top of the Senegalese elite division but it was Jarju who stole the show.

Casa Sports handed the visitors their second defeat of the season and it was a swift response following their 1-0 loss in the hands of Jaraaf.

With the win on Saturday, Casa Sports have kept in touch with the title race.

Gambian Lamin Jarju ended up grabbing the official man of the match at the packed Aline Sitoe Diatta stadium.

Jarju commented that the win was good for them as it has now brought them back in contention.

“The victory is good for us. Last week we lost and today we were facing the league leaders, it was a very important game that we prepared in all aspects. I had prepared for the game all week. It was a good game because GenerationFoot is a very technical & tactical team”, he indicated.

Jarju was given a standing ovation when he was replaced in the 90th minute. He further went on to thank respective fans from Dakar, The Gambia and Allez Casa for their tremendous support.

” I have created lots of goal chances today, I was a threat going forward, despite their defensive setup against me, I was able to cross, dribble and hold the ball,” he added.

CasaSports will travel to St Loius on matchday 18 this weekend to take on Linguere