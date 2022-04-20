Modou Musa endorses Kamaso for GFF president

- Advertisement -

Former Gambian international footballer and first vice president of the then Gambia Football Association, Modou Musa has announced his endorsement of Sadibou Kamaso for the presidency of the Gambia Football Federation GFF.

Mr Kamaso, currently an executive member of the GFF, is taken on his boss Lamin Kaba Bajo in national football elections slated for August.

In his endorsement video seen by The Standard, Mr Musa said he knows Kamaso as a very focused and dynamic person.” I have worked with Kamaso for some years. He is a serious lad and I find him to be reliable, intelligent, focused and one with knowledge of issues,” Mr Musa said.