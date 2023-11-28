SSHFC Corporate Summit: Unveiling Synergies and Strategic Alliances for National Growth

- Advertisement -

On the 24th of November 2023, the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) orchestrated a significant gathering at the prestigious Sun Beach Hotel in Bakau. This event served as a pivotal platform, strategically uniting its subsidiaries and majority-held companies. The primary objective was to cultivate synergy and facilitate intergroup trade, thereby enhancing collaborative efforts within the SSHFC corporate family ecosystem. The distinguished roster of attendees at the event included luminaries such as Njilan Senghore, the astute Managing Director of Trust Bank; Mr. Yero Jallow, the accomplished General Manager of Gam Petroleum; Mr. Seedy Kanyi, the proficient General Manager of Gambia Transport Service Company; Amadou Sanneh, the dynamic Managing Director of Ecotra Group; and Mr. Gokhan Topyanak, the adept General Manager of West Africa Leisure Group, comprising Ocean Bay and Sun Beach Hotels. Accompanying these Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) were select top-tier Directors, lending an air of prominence to the occasion. Taking the helm as the event’s chair was Mr. Saloum Malang, the astute Managing Director of the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC). His authoritative presence was complemented by the attendance of at least five directors from SSHFC, further emphasizing the significance of the gathering. WALG Group During the pivotal presentation by the WALG Group, encompassing Ocean Bay and Ocean Bay Hotel, a compelling showcase unfolded, accentuating the unparalleled offerings of these Five-Star establishments. The emphasis was on positioning these luxury hotels as premier venues for corporate events within the esteemed SSHFC family. A notable proposal put forth involved the introduction of a co-branded debit card, tailor-made to augment intergroup trade, offering exclusive discounts to member institutions. Furthermore, strategic collaboration with Trust Bank was suggested to establish a specialized account catering to the financial needs of hotel staff, inclusive of access to loans and comprehensive financial education programs. In a visionary move, the hotel also outlined plans for a strategic alliance with the Gambia Transport Service Company, aimed at seamlessly providing shuttle services, including airport transfers, for visiting tourists. This multifaceted approach not only highlighted the top-tier amenities of the WALG Group but underscored its commitment to fostering synergies and creating a holistic experience for the SSHFC Family. Gambia Transport Service Company The presentation by the Gambia Transport Service Company underscored its pivotal role in driving the socio-economic development of The Gambia. As the preeminent road transport entity in the nation, the company showcased notable recent achievements. These accomplishments include the implementation of four daily services to Dakar, a substantial increase in employment opportunities for Gambian youths, the introduction of an innovative electronic ticketing solution through the Tamo Card, and the integration of the opulent Ashok Leyland “Freedom Coach,” colloquially known as Kairaba, into its already impressive fleet of buses. Furthermore, the company emphasized its commitment to expanding coverage within The Gambia. Of particular note was the invitation extended to members of the SSHFC family to leverage the benefits of the Staff Transfer Service, facilitating convenient and secure transportation for their staff to and from work at affordable rates. The presentation also expressed a strategic interest in forging a collaborative partnership with Gam Petroleum to explore the provision of fuel at competitive prices for its extensive fleet of buses. This forward-looking approach reflects the company’s dedication to not only meet the current transportation needs but also to proactively seek out innovative solutions and collaborations for sustained growth and impact on the national landscape. Trust Bank During the presentation delivered by Trust Bank, a spotlight was cast on its avantgarde banking facilities. The call to action resonated strongly as it implored members of the SSHFC family to leverage these innovations. Trust Bank, positioned as a stalwart ally, expressed its unwavering commitment to providing essential support conducive to the seamless execution of business processes within the family. The resounding endorsement continued as the General Manager of Gam Petroleum shared firsthand testament to the indispensable services consistently provided by Trust Bank. His address underscored the pivotal role the bank plays in facilitating the operations of businesses within the SSHFC family. Furthermore, he encouraged fellow members to capitalize on the same support. Trust Bank’s illustrious journey and unique achievements took center stage during the presentation, solidifying its stature as a premier financial institution in the Gambia. This recognition served as a testament to the bank’s commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the financial landscape. Gam Petroleum The Gam Petroleum presentation highlighted its pivotal role in furnishing storage facilities for imported fuel, underscoring the ongoing strategic backing from SSHFC. The company articulated its eagerness to delve into additional collaborations with the Gambia Transport Service Company. Additionally, Gam Petroleum outlined potential investment prospects for members of the SSHFC family, including the conversion of its Banjul depot into a prominent office complex available for leasing. The proposal also encompassed the acquisition of stateof-the-art fuel tankers to facilitate the transportation of fuels across local and regional domains. The Ecotra Group has unveiled ambitious plans for the commencement of its commercial animal feed production by July 2024. The imminent operation of the facility signifies a substantial leap forward in the company’s endeavours, boasting a commendable Animal Feed Mill Production Capacity of 15,000 Metric Tonnes per annum, coupled with a robust Rice Mill Production Capacity of 30,000 Metric Tonnes per year. In a strategic move to enhance collaboration and augment the operational excellence of the factory, the company extends a cordial invitation to potential investors to explore lucrative avenues for partnership. By aligning interests and fostering synergies, these partnerships have the potential not only to elevate the factory’s efficiency but also to make significant contributions towards bolstering National Food Security. The Ecotra Group envisions a dynamic ecosystem where collaborative efforts and strategic alliances pave the way for sustainable agricultural practices, reinforcing the pivotal role of the factory in the broader context of securing the nation’s food resources. This call to action beckons investors to be catalysts for positive change and pivotal contributors to the realization of a robust and secure food supply chain. Chairman Saloum Malang, in his concluding address, underscored the remarkable strides achieved by the SSHFC Family Group. Emphasizing the pivotal role played by The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) in facilitating seamless movement of goods and services within the country and the broader sub-region, he detailed expansions such as doubling the daily GTSC buses to Dakar and back from two to four, as well as the forthcoming route from Banjul to Touba in Senegal. The procurement of modern buses with state-of-the-art facilities. The Managing Director emphasized that GTSC Kairaba’s fleet boasts cutting-edge amenities, including onboard internet connectivity and state-of-the-art LCD entertainment screens. Additionally, GTSC has innovatively implemented solar-powered bus stops, equipped with convenient facilities for customers to charge their electronic devices and illuminate the surroundings while awaiting the arrival of the buses. Acknowledging Trust Bank’s noteworthy achievements, he commended the institution for boasting the highest number of certified compliance staff in the Gambia Banking Sector, alongside numerous accolades received. Furthermore, he highlighted the WALG Group of hotels as exemplary establishments, noting their recognition among the top 10 hotels globally on the esteemed U.S. travel platform, Trip Advisor. The Chairman underscored WALG’s consistent receipt of the Travelers Choice Award, a testament to their excellence in accommodations, attractions, and dining based on outstanding reviews and ratings from travellers. The Managing Director also affirmed the Corporation’s commitment to extending social security services to the informal sector, showcasing its pioneering efforts in integrating nonformal workers, including market vendors and individuals from varied socio-economic backgrounds. Additionally, he highlighted the establishment of a dedicated committee tasked with orchestrating strategic initiatives to realize this objective. The MD also highlighted SSHFC interest in investing in the health sector. Given the shortage of key medical scanning facilities such as CT Scanners, MRI, Mammography, Ultrasound Scanners, Endo-cardiography scanners in the country, SSHFC is considering investments in this domain (depending on viability) to provide cutting-edge medical scanning equipment, addressing a current void within the domestic market for reasonable returns on members’ fund within the shortest possible time. Mr. Malang urged the SSHFC Family members to foster intergroup trade initiatives, envisioning a mutually beneficial scenario for all stakeholders. Expressing gratitude for their attendance, he reassured members of SSHFC’s unwavering commitment to supporting its various subsidiaries and companies in which it holds majority shares. The Chairman concluded by affirming the collective dedication to advancing the group’s overall success and impact.

