US ELITE BASKETBALL APPOINTS TIJAN CEESAY LIAISON FOR WEST AFRICA

Veteran sports journalist and administrator Tijan Masanneh Ceesay has been appointed by US Elite Basketball as its Liaison for West Africa.

US Elite Basketball is a marketplace that fills the void and provides visibility and multiple exposure platforms for student-athletes at middle and high schools as well as college levels.

It also provides representation for professional basketball players throughout the world with an objective of providing these athletes with the opportunity to be seen by as many people as possible, in order to increase their chances of being recruited by colleges or professional teams.

A correspondence confirming Mr Ceesay’s appointment signed by Jerrod Mustaf, president of the US Elite Basketball, said the Gambian will lead their market presence in West Africa with a particular interest in the development of basketball infrastructure in The Gambia.

He said Mr Ceesay’s esteem background in mobilising their initial discovery of the rich basketball history of The Gambia in 2005 was instrumental in this appointment to reignite, rebrand and rebuild the sports of basketball in the country.

Mr Ceesay, a long term resident of the USA, is currently the director of the Medina United Football Academy and president of the Second Division side Medina United FC.

Alongside sports journalism,Tijan was deeply involved in football administration. He was founder and president of Roots Basketball and Volleyball teams respectively.