GFF league-Baluwo update

The Gambia Football Federation Men’s League Division One Baluwo Official Partner Week Three concluded with two intriguing fixtures played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field and Serekunda East Mini Stadium respectively.

Brikama United suffered an away 2-0 defeat from BST Galaxy at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium. Modou Keita and Modou Lamin Ceesay’s goals in each half sealed the important victory for a motivated BST Galaxy side to earn them the first victory of the season.

Elsewhere, Ousman Ceesay’s brace before the break gives Falcons all three points needed for the match in a 2-1 win over Samger FC. Samger’s quest to seek for a response only yielded to a consolation when Bakary N. Touray scored in the 68th minute at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

GFF media.