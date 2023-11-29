ChildFund supports gov’t with over D100M worth of medical supplies

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund The Gambia recently handed over medical supplies and pharmaceuticals worth 1,668,072.00 dollars to the Ministry of Health for onward distribution to health facilities across the country.

ChildFund The Gambia received the 7 pallets of MAP International medical supplies and pharmaceuticals through their Gifts in Kind Program.

The materials received by Fatou Samateh, deputy director for National Pharmaceutical Services, are meant to complement ChildFund The Gambia’s programs working to improve the lives of deprived, excluded and vulnerable children in The Gambia.

The handing over ceremony was held at the Central Medical Store in Kotu.

Musu Kuta Komma-Bah, country director of ChildFund The Gambia, said they are always open to assist the Ministry of Health through their international partners and donors when there are shortages of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals in the country.

She thanked MAP International for their aid and USAID for working with their international office to facilitate the air lifting of the materials to The Gambia.

She expressed hope that the materials will be managed very well and not sold but supplied to public health facilities and given to those who need them the most.

He also expressed their readiness to continue working with the Ministry of Health.

Fatou Samateh, deputy director for National Pharmaceutical Services, described ChildFund The Gambia as a great partner of the Ministry of Health, adding that ChildFund always approaches them to find out what they need. “This is a great act that ChildFund The Gambia always does because it ensures that we get the products we need rather than sending things that we do not need. This reduces wastage,” she highlighted.

She therefore thanked ChildFund The Gambia for their continuous support. Madam Samateh appealed to other donors to take the same route as ChildFund The Gambia to ensure they decide together on what the country needs before sending in their donations.

“The materials will be distributed without delay to places where they are needed the most,” she assured ChildFund The Gambia.

Alhagie Yaya Mbye, officer for logistics and general services at Child Fund The Gambia, said as an NGO, they feel the need to complement government’s efforts for the development of the nation whenever the need arises.

He noted that health is key and medical supplies and pharmaceuticals are expensive.