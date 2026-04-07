SSHFC LAUNCHES LOW-COST INNOVATIVE SCHEME TO COVER INFORMAL SECTOR

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By Fatou Bojang

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) is launching Taye Sama, a groundbreaking social security scheme designed for The Gambia’s informal sector, covering over 80% of the country’s workforce.

This innovative system is expected to transform social protection coverage for thousands of informal sector workers.

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The system enables continuous field operations without internet access, simplifies contributions through popular payment channels, allows contributors to receive real-time transaction confirmations, and secures account access, savings tracking, and benefit monitoring.

It also accommodates irregular income earners, enhances transparency for contributors, improves efficiency and compliance, supports long-term growth and system resilience, and strengthens decision-making and policy design.

Developed in-house by SSHFC, led by Fabuka Njaay, Taye Sama showcases local expertise and cost efficiency, with an estimated cost of GMD700,000, significantly lower than the conventional procurement cost of over USD 600,000.

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Mr Njaay previously gained recognition for delivering digital solutions under the EU-supported Kanifing Environmental Transformation Project (KETP), further strengthening confidence in the system’s technical credibility.

The pilot phase, set to begin this month, will test functionality, user experience, and operational readiness.

Field assessments and independent reviews will evaluate system acceptance, ease of use, and challenges encountered during deployment.

Taye Sama, — meaning “today and tomorrow” in Wolof and Mandinka is widely regarded by observers as a transformational step toward expanding social protection coverage to thousands of informal sector workers across The Gambia which covers over 80% of The Gambia’s workforce.

“What has particularly drawn attention is SSHFC Management’s decision, under Managing Director Saloum Malang, to develop the system internally, leveraging existing institutional expertise.”

The system was reportedly presented to Senior Management during a retreat on 1st April 2026, where it received strong positive feedback, with several officials describing it as more aligned with operational needs than legacy systems.

Analysts note that Taye Sama could mark a turning point in how social security is delivered, particularly for underserved populations.

By combining cost efficiency, local expertise, and digital innovation, SSHFC appears to be positioning itself as a leader in adaptive public sector transformation.

While the full impact of Taye Sama will become clearer after the pilot phase, early indicators from feasibility studies conducted by the Corporation suggest that the initiation could significantly reshape access to social protection in The Gambia—delivering both inclusion and efficiency at an unprecedented scale.

Further updates are expected following the completion of the pilot assessment.