STAKEHOLDERS DEMAND EXPLANATIONS FROM GFF …query Covid-19 funds expenditure plan

- Advertisement -

Representatives from sizeable number of clubs and allied associations of the Gambia Football Federation on Saturday met at Brikama to discuss the GFF’s approved plan for the disbursement of the Fifa and Caf Covid-19 relief funds. The GFF said it has approved D67million to all stakeholders in accordance with Fifa regulation of the fund. The GFF also intends to spend D4million on sitting allowances for its subcommittee members and volunteers whom it initially said are owed arrears. There is also a planned expenditure on national team matters as well infrastructure development. These expenditure plans among other things did not sit well with some members of the stakeholders who have since begun to ask questions over the legitimacy of parts of the planned budget proposal. They called a meeting Saturday to make the following declaration and concern:

- Advertisement -

Concerns

The GFF have no respect for the inputs and concerns raised by the stakeholders in the so- called Exco and Presidents forum on matters relating to the allocation of Covid-19 Relief Fund. The 4 million Dalasis approved for the Committee members and volunteers is not as transparent as the payments proposed for the referees and match commissioners. The issue of GFF owing Committee members such an amount is a serious concern and the stakeholders wants to verification from the GFF exco. Spending 11 million for renovations work at Serekunda East, West, Soma, Manjai and Brikama parks is a major concern because what happens to the funds and projects that were approved by FIFA for the maintenance of these same parks. Why spending Covid-19 Relief fund in the area of competitions. What happened to the unused funds allocation for the competitions department last season. What happened to the annual financial Support from FIFA and CAF that are fast tracked and sent to all Associations and Federations. The stakeholder’s holders want to know the rational behind 2 million Dalasis allocated for administrative cost. What happens to the surplus we are expecting from the previous budget since most of the operations are either ceased or suspended. How about the 30 million Dalasis just received from FIFA for operational cost. We also have concern about the proposed payment of match bonuses for National teams from the Covid-19 Relief fund. Is it the responsibility of GFF to make such payments. We are aware that the government is very supportive to GFF through the sports development levy. Is the government not fulfilling its obligations to support the national teams.? We are also concerned that the President can meet the concerned players and Players Association but felt reluctant to meet the main stakeholders.

Action Points

We have decided to form a 6-man Committee headed by

Mr Joe Sambou of Serekunda Eastbi to meet the President of GFF before Friday to discuss issues raised in this meeting.

A second meeting is scheduled for next Saturday at 10am to brief the stakeholders about the outcome of the meeting with GFF president to decide the next possible action. We have agreed on possible formation of Club Presidents and Stakeholders Association. The meeting ended with an expression of condolences to Wallidan FC on the demise of a former Wailldan player, Senegalese Pap Gaye.