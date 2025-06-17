State seeks to prevent gov’t and security officials from testifying in PIU shooting trial 

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) AMYusuf has filed an appeal before the court challenging the decision to call Ebrima G Sankareh, Government Spokesperson, Modou Sowe, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Abubacarr Sulayman Jeng, National Security Adviser as defence witnesses. The trio made statements on different occasions about the case and the defence wants the court to get them to explain what they know.

However, DPP Yusuf is protesting against the defence calling these senior government officials as witnesses.

At yesterday’s hearing, the DPP informed the court that he has filed an application and motion before the court.

The defence lawyers were served in court with the processes but asked for an extension of time to respond.

However, Lawyer LJ Darboe, representing the defence, informed the court that he has three other witnesses to call and the matter was adjourned for hearing today both for the new witnesses to testify and for the judge to hear the application filed by the DPP.