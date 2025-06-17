NCCE URGED ASSEMBLY TO ENSURE CLARITY ON PRESIDENTIAL TERM LIMITS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has recommended that the National Assembly ensure clarity on the presidential term limits in the draft constitution, amid ongoing constitutional reform discussions.

The council made the call following debates around the 2024 draft constitution, which includes proposed two-term limits for the presidency, aiming to prevent indefinite rule and strengthen democratic governance.

In a report based on the extensive deliberations and feedback gathered from citizens across the country, shared with The Standard, the NCCE also strongly recommended that the National Assembly consider critical issues raised by Gambians such as qualifications for the presidency, ministers and NAMs and also specify the commencement of the presidential term limits.

The council also urged the Assembly to strengthen accountability mechanisms and asset disclosure obligations; enhance the independence of institutions like the IEC, the DPP, and other independent bodies; reviewing citizenship provisions to address the plight of children born to non-Gambian parents and ease stringent naturalisation processes and explicit inclusion of “Leadership and Integrity” provisions in the draft constitution.

“It is imperative that future stages of the remaining processes ensure broader, more transparent, and genuine citizen consultation. Addressing the perceived lack of inclusiveness in the initial development of the 2024 draft constitution is crucial to rebuilding public trust and confidence,” the council added.

It also recommended that provisions relating to presidential appointments and the recall of nominated National Assembly Members be reviewed to reinforce the separation of powers and safeguard the independence of democratic institutions.

It added that constitutional building process must continually strive to foster a sense of national ownership and unity, ensuring that the final document is a true reflection of the collective aspirations and wisdom of the Gambian people for a more inclusive, democratic and just Third Republic.

“The national constituency consultative dialogues conducted around the country have unequivocally reaffirmed the public’s profound desire for a new constitution and their eagerness to actively participate in the democratic process. The NCCE is dedicated to actively fostering civic engagement, national ownership and democratic accountability by ensuring public involvement in The Gambia’s constitutional building process.

This approach moves beyond mere education, actively promoting constructive dialogue and diverse participation,” the council stated.

According to the NCCE, the invaluable insights and feedback garnered from these extensive discussions, particularly concerning both the content of the 2024 draft constitution and the critical feedback on its consultation process, will be crucial in shaping the upcoming legislative efforts.