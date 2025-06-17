The Ministry of Health and its rent obligations

- Advertisement -

It is embarrassing to say the least for staff of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to be told to stay home because the ministry has not fulfilled its obligation to pay the rent in the building they are occupying. That is something that should never happen.

Last week it was reported on Social Media that the Ndeysan, the Directorate of Nursing, Directorate of Public Health Services, and other branches of the Ministry are facing eviction due to unpaid rent. It is said that the ministry rented a building in Kanifing Layout for one and a half million dalasi per annum.

It is sad to read therefore that since these directorates moved into the building there has always been a problem between the ministry and the landlord due to either lack of, or late payments of the rent. It is even said that at one time in 2024, the landlord was compelled to lock the building leading to the staff being told to stay at home.

Later a part payment was made with the understanding that the rest would be paid soon after. This, according to reports, did not happen and the landlord is again threatening to evict them for the same reason. In fact, it seems that the amount owed has increased as since December to now another six months has passed.

It is well known that government income and expenditure is budget in advance and everything is planned and implemented accordingly. One would wonder therefore if this expected expenditure was budgeted for and approved? If the answer is yes, then where is the money and why is it taking so long to pay the landlord.

If however it was not budgeted for, then why? Why didn’t the ministry make proper planning and budgeting for this very important expenditure? What does the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs say about a whole government department being evicted for lack of payment of rent.

Government should urgently look into ways to avoid such things in the future.