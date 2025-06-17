United Kingdom: The Unrepentant Colonialist.

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Without surprise, the United Kingdom continues to prove its unrepentant colonial legacy which is at the heart of the past and present troubles in this world.

It was in 1917 that the UK unilaterally declared Palestine the home for Jews. In its Balfour Declaration, the UK Government ‘gave’ Palestine to Zionists without any consultation, permission or agreement with the Arab population in Palestine! Instead European powers in the League of Nations approved this diabolical act.

Since then, the UK continues to arm Jewish militias and Israel forces to dispossess and occupy Palestinian homes, farms, villages, towns and cities. On May 15, 1948 the Zionist regime with Jewish militias uprooted 750 thousand Palestinians to force them into what are today called Gaza and the West Bank.

This is what has laid the foundations of the Israeli occupation of Palestine until today.

Therefore, the UK must be told to stop its colonial crusade and reposition itself as a source of good and justice. The UK must be told to abide by international law and protect human rights and dignity. More than any notion on earth, the UK has the highest moral and legal obligation to end the Israeli occupation which is the source of the current Iran-Israeli conflict. This is simply because it was the UK that started it more than 100 years ago.

Thus the UK should not be sending troops and jet fighters to the Middle East. Rather King Charles and prime minister Keir Starmer should be telling Israel to end the apartheid and recognise Palestine as an independent state immediately. They should be sending peace missions to Tel Aviv to tell the war criminal Netanyahu to stop his violence and genocide. The UK should have been defending the right of Palestinians as it stated in its 1917 Balfour Declaration.

Thanks to the UK, so many crises are raging in so many countries because of the contradictions created by British colonialism! UK must now be repenting and not fueling more contradictions and suffering in the world.

From Canada to US to Jamaica to South America to Africa to the Middle East to India to China to Australasia and many more, the terrible footprints of British colonial mayhem ever alive and burning until today! In its wake, British colonialism perpetrated slavery, genocides, massacres, crimes against humanity, war crimes, dispossession, occupation, colonisation, death and destruction! Everywhere!

When will Britain stop and take a step back and begin to repent, apologise, repair, correct and change for good? When?

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh

Workers have the right to negotiate a pay rise.

In solidarity with Ebrima and Lamin!

Dear Editor,

I wish to congratulate Ebrima Jarra and Lamin Sanyang for having obtained a new engagement with Hill Top FM Radio. It is sad to note that the duo had to leave King FM Radio following the alleged dismissal of Ebrima for demanding a pay rise, and in solidarity Lamin joined him in leaving.

It is indeed concerning that a worker could be sacked for merely asking for a pay rise. Demanding a pay rise is considered a right within the broader context of the right to organise and bargain collectively, which is guaranteed by both the Labour Act and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions. Both domestic and international labour laws emphasis the importance of fair wages and the ability of workers to negotiate for better compensation.

The need for better compensation is justifiable when the cost of living is increasing and wages are not keeping up. It is also justifiable to ask for a pay rise when there is an increase in performance by workers. When there is an increased workload or in the event that the company is making higher profits due to staff performance, the need for a pay rise is also justified.

Those who follow Ebrima and Lamin in their programs on King FM, know that they were very professional and efficient. They conducted their work with so much passion and enthusiasm and had indeed popularised the name of the radio far and beyond. Their audiences enjoyed their shows, which were eagerly received and highly appreciated.

To ask for negotiation for the purpose of a pay rise is not unlawful or unethical. Such a demand should not be punished. Hence it is disheartening that according to Ebrima Jarra he was sacked from King FM Radio for merely asking for a pay rise. Everyone should be concerned about this unfortunate development.

In particular, the matter should concern GPU as a body created to promote and protect the welfare and interest of journalists. There is a need for GPU to conduct a general salary review across the media landscape to ensure that wages are reasonable and justifiable for media workers. The need for reasonable wages with periodic pay rise goes to the heart of not only promoting the professionalism of media workers but also enhancing media freedom as well as the independence and performance of journalists.

When journalists are paid reasonably well, they do not only perform better but are also protected from bribery and corruption which could undermine their reporting hence drift away from professional and ethical standards. This is why it is necessary that GPU looks into the issue of salaries, wages and benefits within the media sector as part of efforts to promote the development, independence and professionalism of journalists and media workers.

In the same vein, individual media houses should take the same approach to provide better remuneration for their workers to not only motivate but also protect journalists from inducement by outside forces, which could undermine the quality of their work and independence. Media houses should be concerned about their integrity and credibility, which can only be guaranteed when they have journalists who cannot be bought, bribed or corrupted. One of the safeguards for that is better wages and incentives.

Poor wages generally frustrate workers, hence potentially threaten the professionalism, performance, commitment and integrity of workers.

In Solidarity with Ebrima and Lamin.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh