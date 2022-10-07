STEVE TRAWALLY BUYS DIBBA OIL FC

- Advertisement -

Second division side Dibba Oil FC has issued a statement reporting that the club has been sold and that the new owner is Gambian professional footballer Steve Trawally.

The statement signed by club owner Lamin Dibba reads in full: ”Club founder and owner Mr Lamin Dibba has completed the sale of Dibba Oil FC (Dibba oil academy) to new ownership led by Bubacarr Steve Trawally after final and definitive agreement was entered yesterday.

The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility and enthusiasm. I have great optimism and believe since from the start what this Club can achieve. We nearly achieved our goal since the inception of this Club in 2017. As I sold and hand over Dibba Oil FC to new ownership, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.



It has been an honour to be part of this club. I would like to thank all the club’s past and current players, board and the fans for these incredible years since inception”.

Dibba Oil was established in 2017 and won the Lower River Regional third division league in 2020/21 season and secured their place in the second division via the regional playoffs that same summer. They played in the second tier for the very first-time last season and almost became the first provincial team to qualify for the first division but lost a post-season promotion playoff to Gamtel.

Meanwhile the GFF has congratulated the new owner Steve Trawally: ”The President and Executive Committee of the GFF wish Steve Trawally the best of luck as he makes his debut in club management in The Gambia and further challenge more present and former players to venture into club management locally,” a statement from on its Facebook page said yesterday.