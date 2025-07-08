Stewards of the Port: a look at the architects behind the Gambia Ports Authority

- Advertisement -

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

(retired permanent secretary)

On July 5th, 2025, His Excellency President Adama Barrow laid the foundation stone for the construction of the deep sea port at Sanyang, marking a historic milestone for The Gambia’s maritime future. This significant event signals the beginning of a new era for the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) as it seeks to expand capacity, attract foreign investment, and solidify its role as a key gateway to regional and global trade.

As the GPA celebrates over fifty years since its establishment in 1972, it is fitting to honour the personalities who have shaped its journey—from the early pioneers to the present leadership. Their collective vision, technical expertise, and resilience have ensured the GPA’s evolution despite challenges inherent to political and economic transitions.

Captain Baboucarr Malleh Sallah: Founding architect of GPA

Captain Baboucarr Malleh Sallah was the first Gambian Managing Director of the GPA, appointed at its inception. A seasoned seafarer trained at the Ghana Nautical College and experienced with Ghana’s Black Star Shipping Line, Captain Sallah led the GPA through crucial formative years. His leadership was instrumental in negotiating maritime boundaries with Senegal, localising port operations, and establishing Gambian professional capacity in port management.

Beyond national borders, Captain Sallah’s expertise was sought internationally, including consultancy for the British Virgin Islands Port Authority, thereby showcasing Gambian maritime competence on the world stage.

- Advertisement -

James George: The engineer behind infrastructure

James George played a vital role in developing and maintaining the port’s mechanical and civil infrastructure during key expansion phases. His technical contributions ensured the reliability and modernization of port facilities, supporting GPA’s growth and operational stability.

Alieu Mboge and Pa Cham: Operational and strategic pioneers

Alieu Mboge served in operational roles critical to the day-to-day running of the port during its expansion years. Pa Cham, recognised as one of the GPA pioneers, contributed strategically to shaping early institutional frameworks and policies that laid the foundation for the Authority’s sustainability.

Alpha Barry: Finance leadership

Alpha Barry, as Director of Finance, provided financial stewardship crucial for sustaining the Authority’s activities and managing its resources efficiently.

- Advertisement -

Adama Deen: The planner’s vision

Between 2002 and 2004, Adama Deen brought a systems-oriented approach to GPA as Managing Director. With a Master’s in City and Transport Planning, he emphasised revenue enhancement, operational modernisation, and master planning strategies that continue to inform GPA’s development trajectory.

Deen later extended his impact as Transport and Infrastructure Adviser to the NEPAD Agency of the African Union, advocating for regional infrastructure development.

Ousman Jobarteh: Modernising the maritime gateway

The current Managing Director, Ousman Jobarteh, has led GPA’s digital transformation, trade facilitation improvements, and international partnerships, notably with Turkish and Chinese firms. Under his leadership, GPA expanded berth capacity, enhanced logistics, and implemented reforms aimed at efficiency and climate resilience. His efforts earned him the African Public Service Excellence Award in 2021.

Dodou Bami Jagne and Lamin Sanneh: The Unsung Negotiators

Dodou Bami Jagne, then chairman of the Major Tender Board and senior official at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, alongside the late Lamin Sanneh, Director of Technical Services at the Ministry of Works, played critical roles in negotiating key international loans and contracts essential for infrastructure upgrades during a vulnerable institutional period.

Their legacy includes not only remarkable achievement but also profound adversity. In 1996–1997, both were unjustly arrested under the false pretext of obstructing a major port development project for personal gain. Despite immense political pressure, the police investigation team commendably refused to fabricate evidence, upholding their professional integrity. Jagne and Sanneh spent the entire month of Ramadan—including Koriteh—in police custody, a painful episode chronicled in my unpublished memoir In the Quiet of Service: A Public Servant’s Journey Through The Gambia’s Changing Landscapes. Their story is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of public servants working in good faith within politicised systems. I too was invited for questioning during this episode.

Diplomatic Efforts and External Partnerships

Mamburay Njie, as Gambia’s Ambassador to the UAE, made commendable efforts to engage the Port of Dubai for investment in the Port of Banjul. A high-level mission was fielded to explore this opportunity. Unfortunately, despite these diplomatic initiatives, the partnership did not materialise.

Recent Government Initiatives and Vision

The current government has demonstrated a strong commitment to modernising The Gambia’s maritime infrastructure. Beyond the foundation stone laying of the deep sea port at Sanyang on July 5th, 2025, strategic policies have focused on improving port governance, enhancing trade facilitation, and fostering public-private partnerships. Investments in digitalisation, capacity building, and operational efficiency within GPA have significantly improved transparency and competitiveness. These initiatives reflect a forward-looking vision that builds on past foundations while addressing contemporary challenges.

We congratulate the current GPA Board and management for their leadership, while honouring the foundational contributions of those who paved the way.

Addressing Regional Non-Tariff Barriers

Despite these advances, regional trade is still hindered by longstanding non-tariff barriers imposed by Senegal. These barriers, which have persisted for decades, disrupt the flow of goods through Senegalese territory and diminish The Gambia’s competitiveness as a transit hub.

For example, the transport of cashew nuts from Guinea Bissau, which transit southern Senegal en route to The Gambia for export, often faces arbitrary fees, checkpoints, and customs delays imposed by Senegalese authorities. These impediments increase costs, delay shipments, and undermine investor confidence.

Resolving these barriers is essential for unlocking the full potential of The Gambia’s port infrastructure and trade facilitation efforts. It will require sustained diplomatic engagement, regional cooperation, and enforcement of ECOWAS protocols on free movement to create a seamless West African trade corridor.

Conclusion

From the pioneering leadership of Captain Sallah through the strategic negotiations of Bami Jagne and Lamin Sanneh, to the modernizing vision of today’s government and GPA management, The Gambia Ports Authority’s journey is a testament to dedication, resilience, and forward thinking.

The foundation stone laid at Sanyang heralds a promising future for The Gambia’s maritime gateway—one that builds on a proud legacy while boldly embracing new opportunities.