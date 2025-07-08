President Barrow’s statement at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Sanyang Deep Seaport

- Advertisement -

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

I thank you all for the impressive turnout at this auspicious ceremony, marking the laying of the foundation stone for what is, without doubt, a legacy project; that is, the New Deep Seaport of Sanyang, Kombo South.

The Gambia’s socio-economic progress hinges to a large extent on developments in international trade. This makes it essential that the country’s major trade gateways, such as the seaport, airport, and telecommunications systems, are developed, maximally utilised, and maintained.

Such insightful considerations and the transport infrastructure development priorities of our National Development Plan –Yiriwa informed the decision to construct a new deep seaport in this locality.

Principally, the Sanyang Deep Seaport is intended to address the constraints associated with the long-serving Port in Banjul. It is also envisioned to contribute to transforming the country into a centre of excellence for sub-regional trade and distribution, as well as value-added and re-export activities.

Your Excellencies,

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) has been operating for the past years within its limited infrastructure, compared to the ever-increasing volume of cargo being handled. The numerous challenges it had to tackle were in relation to space constraints and congestion, both within the existing terminals and the access roads leading to the Port.

The data sets available show that the volume of cargo handled at the Port of Banjul grew at an annual average of seven percent (7%) from 2008 to 2015. With the 2017change of government and the subsequent increased confidence in The Gambia, cargo volumes surged by more than eighteen percent (18%). This growth rate has further compounded the capacity constraints at the Port, as the facility can no longer cope with the increased volume.

The situation has led to an increase in waiting time for ships, congestion, low productivity, and demurrage charges, all of which contribute to higher cost of business transactions and increased cost of essential goods in the local market. Thus, the need to expand the Port facilities to take advantage of the growing volume of trade in the country is clearly evident.

These developments prompted the commissioning of a new Port Master Plan in 2018, which highlighted the need to invest in improving the Port of Banjul and, equally, identify an alternative location for a deeper seaport.

The Master Plan went further to specify the various components requiring attention, hence making this project well thought through.

In 2021, my government granted approval for a Public Private Partnership arrangement, following the failure to raise a concessionary loan for the project. This is how Albayrak Group of Turkey was legally engaged, and out of seven(7)possible locations, Sanyang was identified as the best option.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

Despite the concerns arising from the project site, the citizens of this country stand to benefit much more than we can ever quantify. In the future, for example, the construction of the new port will ensure the sustainable ownership and management of seaport operations in The Gambia. Yet, the Government will not contribute financial resources to the new Seaport. The investor will bear all the financing risks.

When completed, twelve-metre (12m) draft-vessels will be able to dock here, as opposed to only nine-point-two (9.2m) metre-vessels at the Port of Banjul. Bigger and deeper draft vessels calling at Sanyang will translate to lower freight charges.

Also, the development of Kaur and Basse inland ports are meant to ascertain that the objective of The River Gambia Revitalisation Project is given an added thrust as a game changer for us to compete in external markets. We must appreciate that the new and improved port infrastructure will be handed over to the Government at the end of the Concession Period.

Furthermore, the surrounding road infrastructure, basic facilities, and amenities will be developed alongside the port to the advantage of the nation, especially the residents of the area.

It is clear that, coupled with the development of our road infrastructure and national airport to optimise multi-modal transportation systems, the Sanyang Deep Seaport will enhance the country’s potential to serve as the trade and logistics centre for West Africa and, hopefully, beyond.

I enjoin the country, in general, and the people of Sanyang, in particular, to embrace this project with a positive mindset. Its success will reduce the cost of business transactions, create more opportunities for skills development and entrepreneurship, and guarantee that The Gambia remains a destination of choice within the sub-region.

With all these in view, I express profound appreciation to the Cabinet Sub-Committee, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, the Board and Management of GPA, the Sanyang Bulunda and VDC, the Consultants, MTBS, and all those who continue to work tirelessly for the successful implementation of the Project.

I must impress upon the Albayrak Group that the entire Government and People of The Gambia expect the project to be fully implemented in accordance with all the obligations you have committed yourselves in the Concession Agreement.

Ladies and gentlemen, let us pray for the successful completion of the project and God’s Divine blessings for the Sanyang Seaport to serve as a legacy project for generations to come.

With these remarks, I lay the foundation stone of this massive project.

Thank you for your attention.