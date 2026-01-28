STOCKPORT COUNTY LEAVE HINT AFTER SIGNING GAMBIAN INTERNATIONAL

- Advertisement -

Adama Sidibeh has completed his move to Stockport County from Scottish Championship leaders St Johnstone.

Penning a two-and-a-half year deal with the League One promotion chasers, Sidibeh arrives at the Hatters following a successful stint in Scotland. He is available for selection for their clash with Blackpool this evening.

This move completes his rapid rise up the pyramid. Smashing 20 goals down the road at Cheadle Heath Nomads in just half a season, Adama continued his prolific form by bagging 16 times at Warrington Rylands to earn a move to Scotland.

- Advertisement -

His five goals in the second half of the 23/24 campaign helped keep St Johnstone in the Scottish top-flight. And despite suffering relegation last term, his 13 goal contributions this season drew the attention of Hatters boss Dave Challinor.

“We’re delighted to add Adama to our squad. He’s certainly a late developer to professional football, but I think everyone will see his attitude and desire to make the most of that fact.

“With him being out of contract in the summer, he’s one we’ve fast tracked in order to get him in now, for him to get a clear understanding of how we do things and what we expect from him.”

- Advertisement -

The Hatters were many people’s tip for promotion in the summer, and that belief only increased after they saw off Bolton Wanderers on the opening weekend of the season. But this campaign has been far from plain-sailing for Challinor’s outfit, who have struggled for consistency at times

msn.com/en-gb/sport