Minister Badjie lays foundation for multipurpose skills centre

By Olimatou Coker

The Minister of Youth and Sport, Bakary Badjie recently laid the foundation stone for the Stories of Hope Project multipurpose skills centre in Kiang Manduar, Lower River Region.

The project, inspired by Musa Darboe’s life story in his book “First Drop”, aims to discourage irregular migration, reduce unemployment, and create opportunities through skills training programs, targeting over 5,000 young people.

The centre will provide training, mentorship, and discussions to educate youth about opportunities at home.

Minister Badjie acknowledged civil society actors and community-based organizations’ contributions to the country’s socioeconomic development, emphasizing the government’s appreciation for their work.

Nfarama Dabo, Chairperson of the Children Foundation The Gambia, highlighted the foundation’s impact, supporting 105 children with free education, healthcare, and social support. Seven sponsored children have completed Grade 12, and the foundation remains committed to supporting them through higher education.

The project is funded by Montepacini social firm, in collaboration with Musa Darboe and the Children Foundation. Local leaders, including Lamin Ceesay, NAM for Kiang West, and Seedy Lamin Bah, Governor of LRR, praised the initiative, urging youth to seize opportunities.