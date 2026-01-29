NFSPMC hails Barrow’s support to farmers

- Advertisement -

As he wrapped up a successful nationwide tour meeting secco presidents and farmers, Managing Director of the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC), Muhammad Njie, used his final remarks not to claim credit, but to return it—to leadership, vision and unwavering political support.

Standing before farmers and stakeholders, MD Njie also paid glowing tribute to the Minister of Agriculture, Demba Sabally, describing him as a minister fully committed to the mandate of NFSPMC.

“I want to thank Hon. Demba Sabally for being really supportive. He does not joke with issues related to NFSPMC, and the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture has also been solid throughout,” he said.

However, MD Njie reserved his most profound appreciation for President Adama Barrow, whom he described as the driving force behind the success of the reforms witnessed this season.

“I want to specially thank President Adama Barrow because without him, none of the successes we have recorded would have been possible,” Njie stated.

“He does not joke with issues related to farmers. He supported us with financing and everything we needed. He is always there for us.”

According to the Managing Director, the innovations that transformed the current groundnut trade season—from instant digital payments to operational and logistical reforms—were anchored in a clear presidential vision.

“Even with these new innovations, the President made it clear that there is no going back. He is fully committed. He gave us the vision, and as technicians, we are only trying to implement it,” Njie explained.

MD Njie also turned his appreciation to the country’s farmers, whom he described as the backbone of the season’s success.

“I want to thank all the farmers. We asked them to work on the fields, and they did. They bought fertilizer, they ensured food security, and they played their part. They are now selling to the corporation, and we sincerely thank them,” he said.

He expressed deep gratitude to the NFSPMC Board, Management and staff, praising their dedication and tireless service.

“Without their unwavering commitment, none of this would have been possible. From the bottom of my heart, I thank them. They are working every day to make things happen,” Njie added.

Special recognition was also given to Lamin Fofana, Senior Manager for Business Development at NFSPMC, who accompanied the Managing Director throughout the nationwide tour.

“He has been with me all the way on this tour, and everywhere we went, people appreciated his work,” Njie noted.

Acknowledging the importance of public communication, MD Njie thanked the media for their continued support.

“I also want to thank the media for the massive support because they play a crucial role in our line of work,” he said.

He concluded with words of humility and faith, offering prayers for continued guidance and protection as NFSPMC moves forward.

The nationwide tour ended not only with praise from farmers and secco presidents across the country, but with a powerful message of leadership accountability: that effective reform is born when political will meets technical execution.

In the words of many farmers along the tour route, this season is unprecedented—and at its centre stands a clear chain of trust, from the farmer in the field to the President at the helm, with Muhammad Njie acting as the messenger delivering results.