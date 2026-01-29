Philanthropist builds house for disable person, donates 3 sewing machines

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Gambian philanthropist Sulayman Junkung Sawaneh has built a house for Jalamang Drammeh, a physically challenged person in Sandou Mesira, Upper River Region, and donated three brand new sewing machines to the Rural Support Organisation for Disables (RSOD) in Basse.

The 30-year veteran philanthropist, born in Njaba Kunda, has consistently supported various sectors, including health, agriculture, education, and prisons.

- Advertisement -

Kalilu Jaiteh, internal audit manager at Yonna Bureau and Sawaneh’s childhood friend, emphasised that assisting people with disabilities is a collective responsibility. “He further charged that whatever Mr Sawaneh donate he did it from the bottom of him heart.”

Also speaking Kumba Jabbi, who is the brain behind the construction of Jalamang, I made a vedio for him, then I shared on my Facebook account. Through that Mr Sawaneh’s generosity did not stop there. Every disable persons in this region, Mr Sawaneh has provided wheelchairs and crutches for them, because everything passed through my hands.”

According to madam Jabbi, the donor Sulayman Junkung Sawaneh extended similar assistant to the neighboring countries such as, Senegal and Guinea Conakry. She therefore, joined the beneficiaries to thank Mr Sawaneh for his gesture. She further on otherGambians to emulate Mr Sawaneh and help the persons with disabilities in the country. “

- Advertisement -

Fanta Jawneh a mother to Jalamang Drammeh a physically challenged person who is a beneficiary spoke on behalf of her Son, She returned gratitude to Sulayman Junkung Sawaneh for constructed a magnificent house for her son.” We cannot pay him, but only Allah can reward him.”

Speaking earlier, Almamo Jarra the Imam Ratib of Mesira village said nothing is more importance in this world than serving humanity. Imam added that the only thing that will follow you into the grave, is the good things you do for others.”

He therefore, pray for Mr Sawaneh for his humanitarian gesture.”

Meanwhile, the donor Mr Sawaneh, also donated three new brand sewing machines to Rural Support Organization for Disables in Basse(RSOD), a skill center for disable persons, in receiving the utems, Ebrima Njie founder and Director of the school gave the brief history of the school.”

He commended Mr Sawaneh and described the donation of the items as timely. Mr Njie added that his gesture is always appreciated and valued especially, since they are all needed. He vowed that the donated materials will be put into good use for the purpose they are meant for. “

Abdoulie Mballow a member of the RSOD and a former regional youth committee member expressed delight over the gesture and expressed his profound gratitude to the donor Mr Sawaneh.

” To be a physically person, that is not our wish, and also to go out in the streets for begging. If you look our conditions today, many of our colleagues are beggers and we are not praying for that. Therefore, people should considered our plight to ensure we are get our these conditions, “he urged.

Fanta Nyang also a member of the RSOD highlighted some challenges facing by their school among them, lack of potable drinking water and, fencing. She commended Mr Sawaneh, for his generosity. While calling on Gambians, particularly, the citizens of Basse to emulate Kumba Jabbi, who is the brain behind this gesture from Sulayman Junkung Sawaneh.”

Mustapha Sanneh the regional plant protection officer ministry of agriculture in Basse stated that the person’s with disabilities they are also human beings. Therefore, people should not forget about them, and they must be treated with respect and they need to be empowered. “

” Right now, we have employed two of them, and we will ensured that we employed more, so, that they can also help themselves and their family members. He also take the opportunity to thank Sulayman Junkung Sawaneh for his kind gesture.”

Speaker after Speakers including, Seedy Jane also a childhood friend to Mr Sawaneh, Fatou Matta Fatty chair woman RSOD and Disable rep at Basse Are Council echoed similar remarks.

Sawaneh’s generosity extends beyond The Gambia, with similar assistance provided to Senegal and Guinea Conakry.

The RSOD, a skill centre for physically challenged persons, praised Sawaneh’s timely donation, highlighting their challenges, including lack of potable water and fencing. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, urging Gambians to emulate Sawaneh’s kindness.

Sawaneh’s philanthropy has also included donating wheelchairs, crutches, bedsheets, and medical equipment to various health facilities and individuals.