Gambian sentenced to 6 years in US over trafficking

A 40-year-old Gambian national, Lamin Saho, aka “Buck”, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a major fentanyl trafficking ring operating in Seattle. Saho was a significant player, supplying thousands of pills across Kent to Everett, with key distribution points in Seattle’s University District. He had access to up to 10,000 pills at a time and continued operations even after authorities seized 5,000 pills.

The investigation, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), revealed Saho’s involvement in a violent network where members were often armed. Law enforcement seized over 200,000 fentanyl pills, four kilograms of cocaine, 60 firearms, and $250,000 in drug proceeds.

US District Judge John H Chun emphasised fentanyl’s devastating impact, stating, “Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that has devastated far too many lives.”

Saho faces deportation after serving his sentence and four years of supervised release.

Department of Justice