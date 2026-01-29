20 arrested as mob attacks Gunjur Immigration Post

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) said its post in Gunjur came under attack by a mob demanding the release of some youths nabbed by operatives of Dleag , on Tuesday.

Apparently the mob thought the arrested men were kept at the Immigration post which also serves as a Dleag post, when actually they were taken to Kotu,” the GID said.

It said the mob vandalised the Immigration station, throwing stones at the complex and causing damage to the roof, office doors and windows.

- Advertisement -

“No personnel were injured,” the GID stated.

In response, the GID and Dleag officers apprehended and detained about 20 suspects in the village who would be subsequently handed over to the Gambia Police Force for further investigations. The GID condemned the act against its station and vowed to make the culprits accountable.