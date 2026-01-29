Master file of Kamalo still missing – says lands minister

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Minister of Lands, Hamat Bah, has revealed that the master file of the Kamalo allocations is still missing, despite the police returning all other related files to the Departments of Lands and Soil.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Bah disclosed that the police had completed their investigation and returned the files, but the absence of the master file would not hinder the process of addressing the issue.

He added that the police returned the files unbanded, and it’s now left to them to come out with a report.

“The files have been returned, the police have completed their job, but I cannot tell you what they have done, what they have found, and what they have decided. That’s not clear. I think they need time,” he further stated.

Bah emphasised government’s commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring justice remains unwavering, despite the challenges posed by the missing file.

With regards to the staff of the Ministry who were adversely mentioned in the taskforce report, Minister Bah said the police completed that file too and returned it on Monday.

“Whoever the police believe should be punished, will be punished,” he said.

He also spoke of the new land policy saying some 50 million dollars is needed to implement the policy.

“The World Bank is quite interested, and they have supported in financing the policy. Now, we need to raise the money to implement the policy to make sure it is fully implemented within the next 10 years,” he said.