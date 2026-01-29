IEC prepares for supplementary voter registration

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Independent Electoral Commission IEC has announced it will embark on a nationwide assessment of voter registration centres to prepare the ground for the supplementary voter registration exercise scheduled for April.

The assessment exercise will commence on Sunday February 1 and run until the 14th.

Political parties’ regional offices

The IEC announced it will also inspect regional offices of all registered political parties to ensure compliance with the electoral laws.

The director of communications at the IEC Pa Makan Khan explained that each registered party should be running a functional office in each of the regions of the country in accordance with the law, adding that after inspection the IEC will come up with a decision ,

The IEC further assures of its determination to deliver a free, fair and transparent election.