Court to decide fate of woman accused of spraying boyfriend with hot oil

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Rose Mendy of the Bundung court has set aside February 3 as the date for sentencing in the case of Sainabou Bojang, accused of pouring hot oil on her boyfriend, one Sulayman Savage, causing him injuries at Latrikunda Sabiji.

The accused was slammed with a single count charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Ms Bojang, who was unrepresented in court, had pleaded guilty before it was adjourned to yesterday for the prosecution to bring a medical certificate. The certificate was tendered in court and marked as an exhibit without any objection from the accused person.

The prosecutor further made an application to the court for compensation to be awarded to the victim, at the tune of D100,000.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant 5017 Mariatou Badjie, the incident happened on new year 2026

The police woman told the court that on that day at night when Ms Bojang boyfriend was in bed, she left the house to a nearby shop and bought some cooking oil which she heated on the gas and then sprayed her boyfriend who sustained injuries on the face, chest, hands and neck.

“The victim screamed loudly which attracted neighbours who came to his aid and rushed him to hospital and thereafter the accused was arrested as the chief suspect,” Sgt Badjie said.

In her plea of mitigation, Ms Bojang begged the court for mercy, saying she regretted what she did and claimed that she had not been feeling well for months now.

At that juncture, the court was adjourned to February 3 for sentencing.