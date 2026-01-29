Over 70 women’S groups shift ‘fatherhood’ from Talib to UDP’s Jammeh

- Advertisement -

The main opposition UDP was on a festive mood Tuesday night when no fewer than 70 women groups from Wuli East and Wuli West and West Coast Region came to the party’s bureau to announce that they have now withdrawn from being Mayor Talib Bensouda’s adopted family to declare Muhammed Jammeh as their new honorary father.

Bensouda a onetime darling of the UDP, broke away last year to form the Unite Movement for Change alongside several other executive members.

The UDP called the event a big signal of the return of unity under the party’s traditional leadership.

- Advertisement -

The UDP leader commended Muhammed Jammeh, a relatively unknown but strong supporter and contributor to the party and assured him of the party’s highest consideration.

“Mr Jammeh has remained continuously committed to the UDP and its beliefs. We commend him for his loyalty and steadfastness to ensure the party achieves its goals and objectives,” Darboe said.

The chairperson of the Muhammed Jammeh Foundation, Karim Touray said Muhammed Jammeh has been very instrumental not just towards the UDP but Gambians in general. He said Jammeh has over the years spent millions of dalasis across the country building schools and boreholes in communities. Touray said Jammeh appreciates all the women groups for choosing him as their political godfather. He said the majority of the groups initially adopted Talib Bensouda as their father but decided to withdraw the gesture the moment he ditched the UDP.