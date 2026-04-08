Striking taxi drivers demand fare increment

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By Arret Jatta

The usually busy Westfield (Bakau Garage) fell silent on Tuesday as commercial drivers abandoned their vehicles in protest over the refusal of government to allow fare increment to match rising fuel prices.

Groups of drivers gathered in clusters, some seated on car bonnets, others engaged in heated discussions. The absence of moving vehicles left many commuters stranded, with many forced to walk or search for alternative means of transport.

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The drivers say the hike in fuel prices forced them to adjust transport fares from D12 to D15, a move that has sparked tension with passengers refusing to comply. Some passengers reportedly filed complaints with the police, leading to the impounding of several vehicles.

Samba Njie, a driver who plies the Westfield–Bakau route, said the increase from D84 to D95 per litre has significantly affected their daily earnings.

“We cannot continue like this. Before, we were managing with D84. Now it is D95. Everything has changed overnight.That is what pushed us to this point, you increase fuel, and refused to adjust fares. How do we survive? We are not fighting the people, we are trying to survive,” he stressed.

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At the Kairaba Avenue Traffic lights, a taxi driver, Lamin Sanneh, echoed similar frustrations, insisting that the strike would continue until their concerns are addressed.“They say government has subsidised the fuel, but we are still buying at D95. We are the ones on the road every day. We know what it costs,” he said.

The government, through the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, said it has introduced a subsidy of over D316 million to cushion the impact of rising global oil prices.

According to officials, without the subsidy, diesel prices could have risen as high as D124 per litre, with petrol also exceeding D100 per litre.

Authorities say the intervention is aimed at protecting consumers and businesses from global market shocks driven by disruptions in international oil supply.

However, for drivers on the ground, the relief measures appear insufficient.