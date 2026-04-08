Gov’t facilitates return of Gambians from Iran

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The government has announced that ten Gambian nationals have safely returned to the country following their evacuation from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to a government statement, the returnees arrived on Friday, 3rd April 2026, at 19:00 GMT at Banjul International Airport in Yundum.

The evacuation exercise was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, in close collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Gambia’s Diplomatic Missions in Qatar, UAE, and Türkiye. It forms part of the government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety, protection, and welfare of Gambian citizens wherever they reside.

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The Ministry further notes that Gambian nationals in Iran were offered the opportunity to return home on a voluntary basis, in line with international best practices that promote safe, orderly, and dignified return. While an initial thirty-five (35) individuals expressed interest, only ten ultimately opted to return at this time.

The operation was conducted in close coordination with relevant national and international partners. Upon arrival, the returnees were received by government officials and provided with immediate assistance and support services to facilitate their smooth reintegration into their communities.

The government extends its sincere appreciation to the IOM for its continued collaboration and support in facilitating voluntary return and reintegration assistance to Gambian migrants. “IOM remains a valued partner in ensuring that return processes are conducted in a safe, dignified, and sustainable manner.”

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The Ministry also acknowledges the cooperation of all stakeholders involved in the successful implementation of this exercise and commends the dedication of its diplomatic staff both at headquarters and missions abroad who worked diligently under challenging circumstances to safeguard the well-being of Gambian nationals abroad.

“The Government of The Gambia remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting its citizens and will continue to take proactive measures to respond to emergencies affecting Gambians overseas.”