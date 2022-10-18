SUPER NAWETTAN RETURNS AFTER TWO-YEAR ABSENCE

The popular zonal football championship, the Super Nawettan will return this summer after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and incomplete work on the grounds.

The tournament which now features 20 zones was last won by Kombo East in 2019.

According to the Gambia Football Federation, this year’s Super Nawettan will run from December 1 to the 23rd. With all the major grounds in the Greater Banjul Area now available, the competition is expected to return with its thrills and fanfare.