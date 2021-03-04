Suruwa Jaiteh’s lawyer withdraws in Bakau alkaloship court case

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Senior Counsel Sheriff Marie Tambadou has withdrawn his legal representation for Suruwa B. Wawa Jaiteh in a suit pending before Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul.

- Advertisement -

Suruwa B. Wawa Jaiteh is challenging the appointment of Mr Dodou Bojang, the current Alkalo of Bakau by asking the court to nullify it.

Suruwa Jaiteh claimed that the endorsement by the Ministry of Local government and Religious Affairs was not in compliance with the mandatory requirement and that Mr Dodou Bojang’s process of nomination was tainted with fraud.

During yesterday’s sitting, lawyer K.S. Tambadou informed the court of the withdrawal of lawyer S.M. Tambadou for Mr Suruwa B. Wawa Jaiteh.

The court was also informed by one Famara Trawally, a brother to Mr Suruwa Jaiteh that the plaintiff (Suruwa Jaiteh) is currently not feeling well.

However, Mr Dodou Bojang, the Alkalo of Bakau is represented by senior lawyer Ida D. Drammeh who entered conditional appearance and informed the court that they have filed a memorandum of appearance and notice of preliminary objection to the suit.

The notice of the preliminary objection was served inside the court to Famara Trawally and as it stands, Suruwa B. Wawa Jaiteh is now unrepresented by a lawyer and he is expected to react to the preliminary objection in person or hire the services of a new lawyer.

The case was adjourned to the 17th March, 2021 for hearing.