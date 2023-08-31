SUSPECTED BISSAU DRUG DEALER ‘ESCOBAR’ ARRESTED IN GAMBIA

By Omar Bah

The spokesperson of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed the arrest of a suspected Bissau Guinean drug dealer, one Paolo Jabbie, nicknamed in Bissau Escobar.

Reliable sources in Bissau yesterday told The Standard that Mr Jabbie has been arrested together with his brother and several others, including a Gambian believed to be posted at the Banjul International Airport.

Contacted on the matter, the DLEAG spokesman, Ousman Saidybah, said he could only confirm the arrest of Jabbie among others but cannot name them, adding that since a panel is investigating the matter he would not be in position to disclose any further details. He said once the investigation is over, the agency will most likely convene a press conference on the matter.